Overhead In Bhopal: Underhand Deals Back In Old Form, Changes Made, Khela Begins & More

Underhand deals

People in the corridors of power rabbit on about the relations between a collector of a district and an MP. The collector and the MP are on good terms. Their relationship is more than personal after they have entered a business deal. The collector recently called some contractors to the circuit house. After the collector had a one-to-one discussion with the contractors, he sent them to the MP who was sitting in another room in the circuit house. Before their meeting with the MP, they had been told to keep their mobile phones outside the room. There are whispers that the cuts for the collector have already been fixed. But the collector organised the talks between the contractors and the MP for arranging backhanders against some work for the lawmaker. There are reports that the collector has fixed the rates for every work he does. He barely does anything without sweetener. But he maintains such a low profile that his wrong deeds never go to the public.

Back in old form

About an IAS duo, it was said during the tenure of a former chief minister that they were the most influential in the corridors of power. Both had a lot of control over the government, and there were many stories about them in Mantralaya. Then Sahib was heading an important department. Madam also commanded two important departments. The officers as well as the ministers feared the duo. The husband and wife handled many cases the way they wanted. After the formation of the new government when both were sidelined, many IAS officers looked happy. Many of them thought it would be difficult for them to return to the mainstream administration. Look at the game of time. The pair has again become the most powerful even in the new system. All junior and senior officers are making rounds of Sahib’s office. He is dressing down the officers at meetings as he used to do earlier. He reprimands an officer at will. People in the corridors of power are talking about his terror. Similarly, Madam, too, is heading an important department. She is also working the way she wants to. Their return to the mainstream administration has surprised many officers.

Changes made

The government has brought about several changes in some important departments. But a complete change is yet to take place. Some departments have been left. Some discussions were also held about these departments, but a decision may be put off until the assembly session is over. In the process, a senior officer may be asked to give up on some important departments. The government is ruminating over giving a new assignment to Sahib, keeping in mind his experience. The department where the government plans to post the officer is not considered important. But keeping in mind this year’s priority, the government is considering his name for the position. The government is planning to post another senior officer to the important departments which are functioning under the Sahib. Similarly, the government is discussing the name of a Principal Secretary (PS) for transferring him to an important department, functioning under the Sahib. A discussion over the name of the PS for his shifting to an important department is also going on. The government also plans to bring about some more changes, the SIR work which has held them up.

Khela begins

An offstage deal is underway in a department after the transfer of a woman officer there. A group of powerful suppliers are lobbying for getting the decisions of the department executed to suit their interests. These suppliers had been persuading the department to make a major decision in their favour, but the officer was not ready for it. Soon after Madam took over, she extended a hand, and there are reports that everything is ready for the deal. Efforts are underway to let some biggies clandestinely enter a major deal. Several reasons have been cited for it. Besides this, the decisions concerned with the other work of the department are being taken through a supplier in the commercial capital of the state. There are reports that the supplier reportedly played an important role in transferring Madama to the department. Now, he wants to get some work done to make a huge amount through devious deals. The supplier is weighing heavily on the secretary and the minister of the department.

Officer sons-in-law

Everyone, from politicians to officers, wants a son-in-law from the administrative services. This is the reason that several politicians want to get their daughters married to IAS or IPS officers. An RSS functionary has succeeded in finding an IAS officer for his daughter. He recently got his daughter married to an MP cadre officer. The influence of this RSS officeholder over the government as well as over the party organisation is clear. After the formation of the government, he was appointed to a position and given the status of a minister. Afterwards, the government conferred an important honour of the country on him. His daughter is married to an IAS officer. Now, the father-in-law’s influence over the government will naturally help the son-in-law. Before this, a minister and a former minister got their daughters married to IAS officers. Similarly, some politicians and senior bureaucrats are in search of IAS officers for their daughters.

In a dilemma

The SIR work is nearing its end, and a collector is in a dilemma. When the work is over, the officer will be transferred. So, he is in a dilemma over whether he should remain in the state or apply for deputation to the Central Government. Since he is close to the higher-ups in the government, he will get an important position. Sahib may join the CM’s secretariat or may become the head of a creamy department. For empanelment in the Central Government, he must go on deputation. Sahib’s batchmate has recently become a joint secretary in the central empanelment. So, if he takes time to go to the Centre on deputation, his empanelment will delay. Now, he is ruminating over whether he should wait for a plum posting in the state or think about his future. There are reports that the officer plans to remain in the state for some time and go to the Centre later.