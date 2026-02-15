Bhopal News: MP To Showcase AI-Enabled Governance, Deep-Tech Innovations At India AI Impact Summit | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will showcase its AI-enabled governance models and cutting-edge deep-tech innovations at India AI Impact Summit 2026, to be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Department of Science and Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh, will represent state by setting up “Madhya Pradesh Pavilion”, highlighting technology-driven governance and startup-led solutions.

Participation comes close on heels of Regional AI Impact Conference held in Bhopal on January 15, 2026, where state demonstrated applications of Artificial Intelligence in governance, healthcare, agriculture, rural development, urban management and industrial automation.

At summit, four key departments will present practical AI-driven initiatives.National Health Mission will demonstrate AI-based healthcare tools, including PATO for TB risk prediction; CATB for multimodal TB screening; Suman Sakhi, a conversational AI platform for maternal and neonatal health; and an AI-assisted radiology decision-support pilot aimed at improving diagnostic efficiency in government hospitals.

Department of Panchayat and Rural Development will present an AI-powered district performance reporting system for MGNREGA. System converts live API data into KPI benchmarking, anomaly detection and AI-generated insights at block and panchayat levels to strengthen grassroots planning and transparency.

Directorate of Urban Administration and Development will demonstrate innovations such as MP Urban Locker, Generative AI-based GIS Garuda Lab, AI-enabled fleet and fuel management system and E-Nagar Palika integration framework.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will also participate in showcase.Directorate of Urban Administration and Development will demonstrate innovations such as MP Urban Locker, Generative AI-based GIS Garuda Lab, AI-enabled fleet and fuel management system and E-Nagar Palika integration framework. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will also be part of showcase.