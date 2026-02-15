 Bhopal News: MP To Showcase AI-Enabled Governance, Deep-Tech Innovations At India AI Impact Summit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: MP To Showcase AI-Enabled Governance, Deep-Tech Innovations At India AI Impact Summit

Bhopal News: MP To Showcase AI-Enabled Governance, Deep-Tech Innovations At India AI Impact Summit

The Department of Panchayat and Rural Development will present an AI-powered district performance reporting system for MGNREGA. The system converts live API data into KPI benchmarking, anomaly detection and AI-generated insights at block and panchayat levels to strengthen grassroots planning and transparency.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: MP To Showcase AI-Enabled Governance, Deep-Tech Innovations At India AI Impact Summit | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will showcase its AI-enabled governance models and cutting-edge deep-tech innovations at India AI Impact Summit 2026, to be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Department of Science and Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh, will represent state by setting up “Madhya Pradesh Pavilion”, highlighting technology-driven governance and startup-led solutions.

Participation comes close on heels of Regional AI Impact Conference held in Bhopal on January 15, 2026, where state demonstrated applications of Artificial Intelligence in governance, healthcare, agriculture, rural development, urban management and industrial automation.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Man Returning From Wedding Killed In Road Accident
article-image

At summit, four key departments will present practical AI-driven initiatives.National Health Mission will demonstrate AI-based healthcare tools, including PATO for TB risk prediction; CATB for multimodal TB screening; Suman Sakhi, a conversational AI platform for maternal and neonatal health; and an AI-assisted radiology decision-support pilot aimed at improving diagnostic efficiency in government hospitals.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Traffic Update: Road Closed Near Marol In Andheri East Until May 31; Check Diversion Route Here
Mumbai Traffic Update: Road Closed Near Marol In Andheri East Until May 31; Check Diversion Route Here
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: 'Someone Needed To Take Responsibility,' Suryakumar Yadav Hails Ishan Kishan's Match-Winning 77
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: 'Someone Needed To Take Responsibility,' Suryakumar Yadav Hails Ishan Kishan's Match-Winning 77
'Played Like Real Dhurandhar': Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag React To India's Thumping Win Over Pakistan In T20 WC
'Played Like Real Dhurandhar': Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag React To India's Thumping Win Over Pakistan In T20 WC
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan's Explosive 77 Powers India To 61-Run Victory Against Pakistan
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan's Explosive 77 Powers India To 61-Run Victory Against Pakistan

Department of Panchayat and Rural Development will present an AI-powered district performance reporting system for MGNREGA. System converts live API data into KPI benchmarking, anomaly detection and AI-generated insights at block and panchayat levels to strengthen grassroots planning and transparency.

Directorate of Urban Administration and Development will demonstrate innovations such as MP Urban Locker, Generative AI-based GIS Garuda Lab, AI-enabled fleet and fuel management system and E-Nagar Palika integration framework.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will also participate in showcase.Directorate of Urban Administration and Development will demonstrate innovations such as MP Urban Locker, Generative AI-based GIS Garuda Lab, AI-enabled fleet and fuel management system and E-Nagar Palika integration framework. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will also be part of showcase.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: MP To Showcase AI-Enabled Governance, Deep-Tech Innovations At India AI Impact Summit
Bhopal News: MP To Showcase AI-Enabled Governance, Deep-Tech Innovations At India AI Impact Summit
MP News: Storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra Leads Green Shivratri Drive At Kubereshwar Dham
MP News: Storyteller Pandit Pradeep Mishra Leads Green Shivratri Drive At Kubereshwar Dham
MP News: Advocate’s Killing; 3 Shooters Arrested After Shootout
MP News: Advocate’s Killing; 3 Shooters Arrested After Shootout
MP News: Navagraha Shaktipeeth A Remarkable, Divine Shrine, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
MP News: Navagraha Shaktipeeth A Remarkable, Divine Shrine, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
MP News: Custodial Death Sparks Massive Protest In Khajuraho
MP News: Custodial Death Sparks Massive Protest In Khajuraho