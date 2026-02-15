 Bhopal News: State Assembly Budget Session From Today
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
Bhopal News: State Assembly Budget Session From Today | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s budget session will start on Monday. On Sunday, Speaker visited the house to take stock of assembly preparations.

The Congress party plans to rock the session over deaths in Indore and Chhindwara. Deaths in Indore due to contaminated water and in Chhindwara because of toxic syrup are expected to be major points of attack on the government.

Congress will also raise the issue of Colonel Sofia Quareshi after Minister Vijay Shah made comments about her during a programme.

So far, the Assembly Secretariat has received a total of 3,478 questions from MLAs across party lines. Of these, 2,253 were filed through the online portal, reflecting increasing adoption of digital processes, while 1,225 arrived via traditional offline methods.

Questions are nearly evenly split: 1,750 are starred, requiring direct oral replies from ministers, and 1,728 are unstarred, to be answered in writing on record.

The opposition has stepped up pressure with procedural tools. Notices for 192 call attention motions have been submitted to spotlight urgent public concerns and demand immediate government responses.

Eight adjournment motions have also been moved by opposition benches, likely to trigger prolonged debates on critical matters and draw attention to alleged administrative lapses or policy failures. Issues raised cover both local and state-wide concerns.

The government is expected to table a budget exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27, probably on February 18. Both the ruling party and opposition are sharpening strategies to scrutinise every aspect of governance and fiscal planning. The session will conclude on March 6.

Bhopal News: State Assembly Budget Session From Today
