MP Horror! Woman's Naked Body, Cut In Parts, Found Stuffed In Bag On Mhow-Indore Train

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Indore railway station after the Government Railway Police (GRP) found an unidentified woman's naked and decomposed body cut into two pieces, with her hands and legs missing, and stuffed in two bags in the Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Indore passenger train late on Saturday night.

The police suspect the woman was murdered elsewhere and the body was dumped on the train on Saturday. It is believed that the killer used a sharp heavy object to cut the body. GRP station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that after being informed by a sanitation worker, the body was recovered from the train. The deceased, who is yet to be identified, is believed to be in the age group of 20 to 25 years.

The train departed from Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 9:10 pm and reached Indore at 10 pm after passing through Haranya Kheri, Rau, Rajendra Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar and Saifee Nagar. The police are investigating to gather information on where the body was placed on the train. As no CCTV is installed at these railway stations, it could be difficult for the police to solve the mystery. Since it is also the last train to Indore, the footfall on the train was negligible, which is why the body was not noticed by any passenger. The Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Indore train reached Indore on Saturday night around 10 pm, and after the passengers alighted, the train was moved to the yard for maintenance.

A sanitation worker Rinku Singh Thakur was cleaning the second-last coach of the train when his broom suddenly stuck on something. When he checked, he found a trolley bag and a plastic bag from which a foul smell and blood were emanating. He informed his supervisor Rahul Raghuwanshi who further informed the station master and the GRP. The GRP officials reached the spot, but as it was pitch dark, the preliminary investigation could not be done.

Later, that coach was detached from the train, and the next morning the FSL team arrived and evidences were collected. “The body was in a decomposed condition, and the upper part of the woman's body from head to waist was found in a trolley bag and was stuffed into a plastic bag and shawl, while the body part below the waist to knees was found in a yellow plastic sack kept inside a white plastic bag.

Both her hands and legs below the knees are missing," Shukla said. It is suspected the woman was murdered elsewhere one or two days prior and after that, the body parts were kept in the train on Saturday, as maintenance work is done daily at night. Later, the train departs further for Nagda the next morning at 8 am. Police launched a probe into the case where efforts are being made to identify the woman and the case is being investigated.