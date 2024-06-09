Indore: 14 Pilgrims Miss International Travel Due To Cancellation Of Delhi Flight |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 14 unlucky pilgrims, who were going on Haj pilgrimage, missed the International flight as their domestic flight from the city to New Delhi was cancelled on Saturday. 14 pilgrims of the city and nearby district were scheduled to go on Haj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia by catching the flight from the city to New Delhi and then from there to Saudi Arabia by catching the flight of Saudi Airlines. But they were forced to cancel the journey.

Nadeem Jagirdar, one of the relatives of the unfortunate pilgrim, informed that as per schedule, 14 pilgrims had to fly to New Delhi by flight 6E-2019 Indore-New Delhi, which fly from the city at 10.40 pm. The passengers began to reach the airport from 6 pm. When they reached the counter of IndiGo Airlines, they were informed that the flight is cancelled.

Shocked passengers informed about their connecting international flight. Then the airline gave offer to send them to New Delhi via Mumbai by their 11.10 pm flight. But the connecting flight was to reach New Delhi at 5.10 am the next day, while their Saudi flight’s departure was scheduled at 6.35 am.

As per norms of the international flight, passengers have to report to the counter 3 hours prior. Later, IndiGo staff stated to passengers that their 11.10 pm Indore-Mumbai flight is delayed and is likely to fly at 11.30 pm. The deadlock continued till late night. Sources informed that the airline had communicated to passengers one day in advance about the cancellation of the flight.