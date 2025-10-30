Indore News: Two Flights Diverted As Fog Disrupts Flight Schedules |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dense fog enveloped the city completely on Thursday morning. Thus, due to extremely low visibility, two flights were diverted to nearby airports.

The disruption caused inconvenience to many passengers. Half a dozen incoming and outgoing flights, including Indore-Sharjah, were also get affected.

Official sources of the airport informed that Air India Express and IndiGo’s flights had to be diverted from the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport. An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Indore, scheduled to land here at 7:55 am was denied landing permission due to poor visibility. After circling for some time, the plane was diverted to Ahmedabad.

The plane was carrying 171 passengers. Similarly, an Indigo Airlines flight coming from Bengaluru, carrying 164 passengers, was diverted to Bhopal.

These diversions also affected the Indore-Sharjah flight as Air India Express aircraft coming from New Delhi, turn into Indore-Sharjah flight.

This flight as per the schedule depart for Sharjah at 9:25 a.m. But owing to the delay of the New Delhi-Indore flight, this flight could depart at 1:04 p.m., nearly three hours late. This caused a great inconvenience to passengers. Normal operations resumed only after the fog cleared.

Sharjah-Indore flight also delayed by 3 Hours

The bad weather also affected the operation of Sharjah-Indore flight. The Sharjah-Indore flight, which usually arrives here at 5:05 p.m., landed at the city airport at 8:00 p.m. Similarly, IndiGo’s Goa-Indore flight landed here at 4:18 p.m. instead of 2:55 p.m., while flights to Delhi and Pune were also delayed by an hour and a half.