Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Victim’s Brother To Depose Before Shillong Court On November 10

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Victim’s Bro To Depose Before Shillong Court On Nov 10 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, will be giving his testimony in a Shillong court as a prosecution witness on November 10.

Raja Raghuvangshi, an Indore-based businessman, was allegedly murdered by his wife Sonam and her accomplices in Shillong during their honeymoon in May this year.

Speaking to the media after the Meghalaya local court framed charges against Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others, Vipin expressed confidence that the court would deliver justice, saying he believed Sonam would be sentenced either to death or life imprisonment. He added that he had been summoned by the court to appear as a witness on November 10 and he would be travelling there.

The East Khasi Hills District Court in Meghalaya has framed charges against five people; Raja’s wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, and three others, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi under Sections 103(1) (murder), 238 (a) (disappearance of evidence) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police are preparing to file a supplementary chargesheet naming three additional individuals accused of destroying or concealing key evidence.

East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Vivek Syiem said the supplementary chargesheet would name Silome James, Lokendra Singh Tomar and Balbir Ahirwar for allegedly tampering with crucial materials linked to the investigation.

“The upcoming chargesheet will not be extensive; it mainly pertains to the destruction of evidence. The main chargesheet has already been filed,” Syiem said.

Earlier, police had submitted a comprehensive 790-page main chargesheet, copies of which were handed over to the legal aid defence counsel on October 28.