Indore News: District Level Teams Formed To Prevent & Control Child Marriage

Indore News: Teams Formed To Prevent & Control Child Marriage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to prevent and control child marriages in the wedding season, which starting from November 2, a district level a team is constituted. The teams will take legal action against those who will be involved in child marriages.

The Women and Child Development Department has formed the teams to ensure action to prevent and control child marriage. Two district-level teams, each consisting of four members, have been formed. The formed teams will promptly resolve complaints received regarding child marriage and take action. It will be ensured that child marriage does not occur anywhere.

Rajneesh Sinha, District Program Officer of the Women and Child Development Department, stated that a large number of marriages are organized by various communities in the district on the occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Traditionally, child marriages occur during these events. To report child marriages in the district, a control room has also been set up in Room No. 208 of the Women and Child Development Department located in the Collector office.

Information regarding this matter can be submitted to the control room's telephone number: 0731-2360181. The respective in-charge will be present at the control room with their team to ensure appropriate action on complaints of child marriage as needed.

The district-level team includes social worker Ashish Goswami, Head Constable Rajkumar Khandelwal, Block Coordinator Nirmal Verma and Laado Abhiyan core group member and senior journalist Mahendra Pathak.

Similarly, the second district-level team includes Child Protection Officer Bhagwandas Sahu, Constable Rohit Mujalde, Laado Abhiyan core group member Devendra Pathak and Shaurya Dal member Shailesh Sharma.