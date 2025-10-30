 Indore News: District Level Teams Formed To Prevent & Control Child Marriage
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: District Level Teams Formed To Prevent & Control Child Marriage

Indore News: District Level Teams Formed To Prevent & Control Child Marriage

In order to prevent and control child marriages in the wedding season, which starting from November 2, a district level a team is constituted. The teams will take legal action against those who will be involved in child marriages.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Teams Formed To Prevent & Control Child Marriage | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to prevent and control child marriages in the wedding season, which starting from November 2, a district level a team is constituted. The teams will take legal action against those who will be involved in child marriages.

The Women and Child Development Department has formed the teams to ensure action to prevent and control child marriage. Two district-level teams, each consisting of four members, have been formed. The formed teams will promptly resolve complaints received regarding child marriage and take action. It will be ensured that child marriage does not occur anywhere.

Rajneesh Sinha, District Program Officer of the Women and Child Development Department, stated that a large number of marriages are organized by various communities in the district on the occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Read Also
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Victim’s Brother To Depose Before Shillong Court On November 10
article-image

Traditionally, child marriages occur during these events. To report child marriages in the district, a control room has also been set up in Room No. 208 of the Women and Child Development Department located in the Collector office.

FPJ Shorts
MPCB And BMC Crack Down On RMC Plants Breaching Pollution Norms, Developers Told To Relocate Units Occupying Over 70% Of Construction Sites
MPCB And BMC Crack Down On RMC Plants Breaching Pollution Norms, Developers Told To Relocate Units Occupying Over 70% Of Construction Sites
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 42 Unauthorised Slum Structures At SVP Nagar To Clear Way For Yari Road–Lokhandwala Bridge
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 42 Unauthorised Slum Structures At SVP Nagar To Clear Way For Yari Road–Lokhandwala Bridge
CBI Chargesheet Alleges ₹2,796 Crore Yes Bank Fraud Involving Anil Ambani’s ADA Group And Rana Kapoor
CBI Chargesheet Alleges ₹2,796 Crore Yes Bank Fraud Involving Anil Ambani’s ADA Group And Rana Kapoor
CBI Probes Role Of Anil Ambani’s Son Jai Anmol And Rana Kapoor’s Daughter In ₹2,796 Crore Yes Bank–ADA Group Fraud Case
CBI Probes Role Of Anil Ambani’s Son Jai Anmol And Rana Kapoor’s Daughter In ₹2,796 Crore Yes Bank–ADA Group Fraud Case

Information regarding this matter can be submitted to the control room's telephone number: 0731-2360181. The respective in-charge will be present at the control room with their team to ensure appropriate action on complaints of child marriage as needed.

The district-level team includes social worker Ashish Goswami, Head Constable Rajkumar Khandelwal, Block Coordinator Nirmal Verma and Laado Abhiyan core group member and senior journalist Mahendra Pathak.

Similarly, the second district-level team includes Child Protection Officer Bhagwandas Sahu, Constable Rohit Mujalde, Laado Abhiyan core group member Devendra Pathak and Shaurya Dal member Shailesh Sharma.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: High Court Questions Delay In Job Letters For 87% Forest, Jail Posts

MP News: High Court Questions Delay In Job Letters For 87% Forest, Jail Posts

Indore News: District Level Teams Formed To Prevent & Control Child Marriage

Indore News: District Level Teams Formed To Prevent & Control Child Marriage

MP News: Around 2K Drones To Weave Madhya Pradesh’s Past, Present In Sky On November 1

MP News: Around 2K Drones To Weave Madhya Pradesh’s Past, Present In Sky On November 1

Indore News: Two Flights Diverted As Fog Disrupts Flight Schedules

Indore News: Two Flights Diverted As Fog Disrupts Flight Schedules

Indore News: Traffic Diversion For 3 Hours For ‘Run For Unity’ Marathon

Indore News: Traffic Diversion For 3 Hours For ‘Run For Unity’ Marathon