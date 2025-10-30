Indore News: Police Constable Recruitment Exam; Candidates Allege Lack Of Transparency |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police constable recruitment examination 2025, conducted by the Employees Selection Board (ESB), which began on Thursday, got mired in controversy on the very first day. Candidates raised serious concerns over the transparency and fairness of the examination process.

According to the candidates, details of the exam centres were released earlier than permitted, in violation of examination norms. Normally, the name of the exam centre is disclosed two days before the exam to prevent any malpractice or collusion. However, this time, admit cards were issued on October 28, revealing the exam centre information well in advance.

Aspirants alleged that this premature disclosure allowed anti-social elements to gain access to exam centres, compromising the confidentiality of the process. They claimed that this could lead to unfair advantages and injustice to honest and hardworking candidates.

In protest, over 1,200 candidates from Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jhabua, and Dhar gathered at Ganji Compound on Thursday, accusing the ESB of violating rules. The protesters raised slogans demanding reallocation of exam centres and an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities.

The candidates also appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for immediate intervention, urging action against officials responsible and calling for strict measures to ensure transparency and fairness in the examination process.