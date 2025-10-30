 Indore News: Police Constable Recruitment Exam; Candidates Allege Lack Of Transparency
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Police Constable Recruitment Exam; Candidates Allege Lack Of Transparency

Indore News: Police Constable Recruitment Exam; Candidates Allege Lack Of Transparency

The police constable recruitment examination 2025, conducted by the Employees Selection Board (ESB), which began on Thursday, got mired in controversy on the very first day. Candidates raised serious concerns over the transparency and fairness of the examination process

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Police Constable Recruitment Exam; Candidates Allege Lack Of Transparency |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police constable recruitment examination 2025, conducted by the Employees Selection Board (ESB), which began on Thursday, got mired in controversy on the very first day. Candidates raised serious concerns over the transparency and fairness of the examination process.

According to the candidates, details of the exam centres were released earlier than permitted, in violation of examination norms. Normally, the name of the exam centre is disclosed two days before the exam to prevent any malpractice or collusion. However, this time, admit cards were issued on October 28, revealing the exam centre information well in advance.

Read Also
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Victim’s Brother To Depose Before Shillong Court On November 10
article-image

Aspirants alleged that this premature disclosure allowed anti-social elements to gain access to exam centres, compromising the confidentiality of the process. They claimed that this could lead to unfair advantages and injustice to honest and hardworking candidates.

In protest, over 1,200 candidates from Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jhabua, and Dhar gathered at Ganji Compound on Thursday, accusing the ESB of violating rules. The protesters raised slogans demanding reallocation of exam centres and an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Introduces Interim Arrangement For Investment Advisers & Research Analysts
SEBI Introduces Interim Arrangement For Investment Advisers & Research Analysts
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 31, 2025
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 31, 2025
MPCB And BMC Crack Down On RMC Plants Breaching Pollution Norms, Developers Told To Relocate Units Occupying Over 70% Of Construction Sites
MPCB And BMC Crack Down On RMC Plants Breaching Pollution Norms, Developers Told To Relocate Units Occupying Over 70% Of Construction Sites
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 42 Unauthorised Slum Structures At SVP Nagar To Clear Way For Yari Road–Lokhandwala Bridge
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 42 Unauthorised Slum Structures At SVP Nagar To Clear Way For Yari Road–Lokhandwala Bridge

The candidates also appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for immediate intervention, urging action against officials responsible and calling for strict measures to ensure transparency and fairness in the examination process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Police Constable Recruitment Exam; Candidates Allege Lack Of Transparency

Indore News: Police Constable Recruitment Exam; Candidates Allege Lack Of Transparency

MP News: High Court Questions Delay In Job Letters For 87% Forest, Jail Posts

MP News: High Court Questions Delay In Job Letters For 87% Forest, Jail Posts

Indore News: District Level Teams Formed To Prevent & Control Child Marriage

Indore News: District Level Teams Formed To Prevent & Control Child Marriage

MP News: Around 2K Drones To Weave Madhya Pradesh’s Past, Present In Sky On November 1

MP News: Around 2K Drones To Weave Madhya Pradesh’s Past, Present In Sky On November 1

Indore News: Two Flights Diverted As Fog Disrupts Flight Schedules

Indore News: Two Flights Diverted As Fog Disrupts Flight Schedules