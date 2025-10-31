 Indore News: 85 Qualify In Engineering Service Exam 2024
Indore News: 85 Qualify In Engineering Service Exam 2024

A total of 85 candidates have qualified and will now proceed to the interview stage, the dates for which are expected to be announced within the next 15 days. Candidates can apply for interviews only after the schedule is released.

Friday, October 31, 2025
article-image
Indore News: 85 Qualify In Engineering Service Exam 2024 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Thursday declared the results of the State Engineering Service Examination 2024.

A total of 85 candidates have qualified and will now proceed to the interview stage, the dates for which are expected to be announced within the next 15 days. Candidates can apply for interviews only after the schedule is released.

The examination was conducted on August 24 for 23 posts, attracting around 4,500 candidates. This year, the Commission introduced a new pattern of written test after several years.

article-image

The exam was held in two sessions between 12 noon and 3 pm the first paper of 150 marks covered General Studies, while the second, subject-specific paper carried 300 marks and included 100 questions, making a total of 450 marks.

Of the 23 posts, 7 were for the unreserved category, 2 for SC, 4 for ST, 8 for OBC, and 2 for EWS candidates. Selected candidates will be appointed in departments such as Panchayat and Rural Development, Tribal and Scheduled Caste Welfare, Public Health Engineering, Public Works, and Water Resources.

According to officials, 68 candidates have been selected in the main list and 17 in the provisional list. The Commission declared the results within two months of the examination. Meanwhile, one candidate was caught using a smartwatch during the exam, and a cheating case was subsequently registered against him.

