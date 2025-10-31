 Indore News: Three Held With Liquor, Vehicles Worth ₹2.38 Lakh
Friday, October 31, 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Excise Department arrested three persons on Tuesday night for illegally transporting liquor in the city. Liquor along with the vehicles, collectively valued at Rs 2.38 lakh, was seized from their possession. Further investigation is underway.

Acting on the instructions of Assistant Excise Commissioner Abhishek Tiwari, controller Devesh Chaturvedi and deputy controller Manoj Agrawal formed multiple teams to curb the illegal liquor trade in the city.

The team led by Palasia Circle in-charge Priyanka Chaurasia stopped a vehicle on Chhavni Road and found a carton of country liquor and six bottles of English liquor. The accused, identified as Rahul Singh, was arrested. Liquor and the vehicle worth Rs 77,000 were seized from him.

In a joint operation by Circle Rajmohalla and Internal-2, excise sub-inspectors Mahesh Patel and Jaya Mujalde intercepted two two-wheeler vehicles near Sarwate Bus Stand. They arrested two persons — Sourabh Sonkar and Aditya Sonkar — and recovered liquor and vehicles worth ?1.6 lakh from them.

Officials said a total of three vehicles and liquor valued at ?2.38 lakh were seized. Efforts are on to identify others involved in the illegal liquor trade.

