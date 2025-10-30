Indore News: State’s Foundation Day To Be Celebrated With Joy Tomorrow |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State’s foundation will be celebrated in the city with joy and enthusiasm on Saturday. Cultural programs will be organised and exhibition will be inaugurated. The government buildings will be decorated with beautiful lightings.

Collector Shivam Verma gave instruction of this regard in the meeting of Inter-Departmental Coordination Committee held at Collector office on Thursday.

Collector Verma said that the State's Foundation Day will be celebrated with joy and enthusiasm in the district on November 1st.

The main event will be held at the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, Rajendra Nagar, starting at 11 a.m. Various departments will showcase their developmental activities and products on this occasion.

Smart City CEO Arth Jain has been appointed as the nodal officer for this event. Colourful cultural performances will also be presented by school students. Major government buildings of the district will be illuminated on October 31st and November 1st.

All office heads have been instructed to ensure the presence of all their departmental officers and employees along with themselves at the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day event.

The officers' and employees' attendance at the event venue will also be recorded. District Panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain, Additional Collector Navjeevan Vijay Panwar, Roshan Rai, Rinkesh Vaish, and Nisha Damor, Smart City CEO Arth Jain, along with relevant officials from various departments were present in the meeting.