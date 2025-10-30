 Indore News: Food Officials Seized 600 Liters Of Adulterated Ghee, Oil
Indore News: Food Officials Seized 600 Liters Of Adulterated Ghee, Oil



Food and Drug Administration officials carried out another major action on second day of their ongoing drive and seized a large quantity of adulterated ghee and oil from a manufacturing unit in city on Friday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:19 PM IST




On instructions from district collector Shivam Verma, the team raided a house located on 60 Feet Road in Palhar Nagar, where a man named Giriraj Gupta runs a shop called Prabhushree Traders.

Food Officer Manish Swami said that the manufacturing premises have been sealed. The unit was found producing and packing ghee under fake labels of Sanchi, Amul, Nova, and Malwa. Around 600 litres of ghee and oil were seized and the collected samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for detailed examination.





