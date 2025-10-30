Indore News: Food Officials Seized 600 Liters Of Adulterated Ghee, Oil |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food and Drug Administration officials carried out another major action on second day of their ongoing drive and seized a large quantity of adulterated ghee and oil from a manufacturing unit in city on Friday.

On instructions from district collector Shivam Verma, the team raided a house located on 60 Feet Road in Palhar Nagar, where a man named Giriraj Gupta runs a shop called Prabhushree Traders.

During inspection, the team found a large quantity of vanaspati (vegetable fat), edible oil, essence and ghee. They also recovered packaging material of popular brands that were being used to repack locally made adulterated ghee.

The food safety officers collected six samples of ghee, oil and essence for testing. In total, the team seized 27 cans of vanaspati, 13 cans of oil, 3 cans of ghee, 5 bottles of essence and around 350 wrappers.

Food Officer Manish Swami said that the manufacturing premises have been sealed. The unit was found producing and packing ghee under fake labels of Sanchi, Amul, Nova, and Malwa. Around 600 litres of ghee and oil were seized and the collected samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for detailed examination.