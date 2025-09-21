 Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Shillong District And Sessions Court To Hear Sonam’s Plea
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRaja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Shillong District And Sessions Court To Hear Sonam’s Plea

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Shillong District And Sessions Court To Hear Sonam’s Plea

The bail petition will now be transferred to the District and Sessions Court, Shillong

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: District And Sessions Court, Shillong To Hear Sonam’s Plea | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The bail plea of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the honeymoon murder of city businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, could not be heard on Friday by the Court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sohra Sub-Division, as it lacked jurisdiction. The bail petition will now be transferred to the District and Sessions Court, Shillong.

Special prosecutor KC Gautam, who opposed the bail plea, said that the application was not maintainable before the Sohra court. He added that the District and Sessions Court will take cognisance of the matter, after which the trial will commence.

Read Also
Tome And Plume: Bengalis, Durga Puja, Dhaks, Plays, Music, And Cuisine In Bhopal
article-image

Advocate Sujit Dey, appearing on behalf of the victim’s family, said that a chargesheet has been filed against Sonam for offences that are exclusively triable by the sessions court.

After furnishing copies of the chargesheet and other documents to the accused under Section 230 of the BNSS, and upon hearing both parties, the magistrate found the case to be beyond his jurisdiction.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Visits Team During Practice Ahead Of India Match; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Visits Team During Practice Ahead Of India Match; Video
UP Woman Alleges Nephew Of Raping Her, Ends Up Marrying Him At Police Station In Rampur After Shocking Revelations; VIDEO
UP Woman Alleges Nephew Of Raping Her, Ends Up Marrying Him At Police Station In Rampur After Shocking Revelations; VIDEO
IPO Tsunami Next Week? 27+ Companies Ready To Raise ₹6,300 Crore!
IPO Tsunami Next Week? 27+ Companies Ready To Raise ₹6,300 Crore!
President Trump Claims He Stopped India-Pakistan Conflict With Trade, Says He Should Get Nobel Prize For Ending Seven Wars
President Trump Claims He Stopped India-Pakistan Conflict With Trade, Says He Should Get Nobel Prize For Ending Seven Wars

Accordingly, in exercise of powers under section 232 of BNSS, the matter was committed to the sessions court for trial as per law. The accused, Sonam, remains in judicial custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Army Truck On Goods Train Catches Fire After Hitting High-Tension Wire At Ujjain Railway Station

Army Truck On Goods Train Catches Fire After Hitting High-Tension Wire At Ujjain Railway Station

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Shillong District And Sessions Court To Hear Sonam’s Plea

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Shillong District And Sessions Court To Hear Sonam’s Plea

Now, Madhya Pradesh Has 4 New Ayurvedic Medical Colleges

Now, Madhya Pradesh Has 4 New Ayurvedic Medical Colleges

Madhya Pradesh September 21 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Lingers In State; Showers, Storms Hit...

Madhya Pradesh September 21 2025, Weather Update: Monsoon Lingers In State; Showers, Storms Hit...

Indore: Jitu Chaudhary Deletes Post Blaming MLA Ramesh Mendola, Calls It ‘Misunderstanding’

Indore: Jitu Chaudhary Deletes Post Blaming MLA Ramesh Mendola, Calls It ‘Misunderstanding’