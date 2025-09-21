Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Shillong District And Sessions Court To Hear Sonam’s Plea

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: District And Sessions Court, Shillong To Hear Sonam’s Plea | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The bail plea of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the honeymoon murder of city businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, could not be heard on Friday by the Court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sohra Sub-Division, as it lacked jurisdiction. The bail petition will now be transferred to the District and Sessions Court, Shillong.

Special prosecutor KC Gautam, who opposed the bail plea, said that the application was not maintainable before the Sohra court. He added that the District and Sessions Court will take cognisance of the matter, after which the trial will commence.

Advocate Sujit Dey, appearing on behalf of the victim’s family, said that a chargesheet has been filed against Sonam for offences that are exclusively triable by the sessions court.

After furnishing copies of the chargesheet and other documents to the accused under Section 230 of the BNSS, and upon hearing both parties, the magistrate found the case to be beyond his jurisdiction.

Accordingly, in exercise of powers under section 232 of BNSS, the matter was committed to the sessions court for trial as per law. The accused, Sonam, remains in judicial custody.