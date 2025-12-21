 Indore News: Traffic Plan For Vice President CP Radhakrishnan’s Visit On December 21
Indore News: Traffic Plan For Vice President CP Radhakrishnan’s Visit On December 21

Traffic police have issued a special traffic plan for Vice President CP Radhakrishnan’s visit to the city on Sunday. Restrictions will be in place from 2 pm to 5 pm on routes between the airport and Daly College. Commuters have been advised to use alternate routes and cooperate for smooth traffic movement.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police issued a traffic plan for the visit of Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan to the city on Sunday. During his arrival, special traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth movement and security.

According to police, the Vice President will travel from the city airport to the Daly College programme venue. The route will pass through Kalani Nagar Square, Tata Steel Square, Marimata Square, Bhandari Bridge Tiraha, DRP Line Square, Rajkumar Over Bridge, Vallabh Nagar T, SGSITS T, Lantern Square, High Court Tiraha, Hukumchand Ghantaghar Square, Palasia Square, Geeta Bhavan Square, White Church Square, Medical Hostel Square, Old Collector Bungalow Square, PSC Office Square and Daly College Gyan DwarTiraha before reaching Daly College.

Drivers travelling from Bhanwarkuan towards the airport should use the route through Palsikar, Collectorate, Mhow Naka, Gangwal Bus Stand, Chandan Nagar Square and Dilip Nagar cut to reach the airport.

For those travelling from Vijay Nagar to Bhawarkua, using the Ring Road will be more convenient during the restricted hours. People are requested to follow the traffic diversions, use alternate routes and cooperate with the traffic police to maintain smooth traffic management during the Vice President’s visit. 





