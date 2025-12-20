Indore News: State’s First Gen-Z Post Office Inaugurated At IIM-I

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore | X @IIM_I

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking a significant milestone in the modernisation of postal services, Indian Postal Department on Wednesday inaugurated Madhya Pradesh’s first newly redesigned Gen-Z post office at Indian Institute of Management Indore.

The facility was jointly inaugurated by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and postmaster general (Indore Postal Circle) Preeti Agrawal.

Established within the IIM campus, the Gen-Z Sub Post Office reflects a fresh vision driven by technology and innovation. While retaining the essence of traditional postal services, the new-age post office offers a modern and youth-friendly environment, making it distinctly different from conventional postal facilities.

The Gen-Z Post Office provides a range of enhanced services, including a My Stamp counter, parcel booking and packaging facilities, ATM card services, and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) financial services.

To cater specifically to young users, the premises also feature free Wi-Fi, a cafeteria, organised seating arrangements, and quick service assistance. For recreation and engagement, indoor games such as string hockey, snakes and ladders, ludo and chess have been installed, giving the space a vibrant and welcoming character.

One of the most notable aspects of this Gen-Z Post Office is its unique design. The entire interior and exterior décor has been conceptualised and executed by IIM Indore students themselves. Through modern wall paintings, theme-based graphics, symbolic artwork, and youth-oriented designs, the students have transformed the post office into a lively and creative space.

This initiative not only enhances the visual appeal of the facility but also stands as a living example of Gen-Z creativity, technological outlook, and innovative thinking.

Addressing the gathering, Rai praised the Indian Postal Department, highlighting its historic legacy since the pre-Independence era. He recalled that India’s first commercial pilot, JRD Tata, carried mail on the country’s first flight, underlining the long-standing association of postal services with India’s progress.

Agrawal congratulated the students of IIM Indore on the inauguration of the state’s first Gen-Z Post Office. She said the initiative would strengthen the direct engagement of youth with postal services and enable them to benefit from the department’s wide range of offerings in a modern setting.

Senior postal officials, including superintendent of post offices Omprakash Chauhan, assistant director Rajendra Vyas, along with postal staff, IIM faculty members and students, were present at the event.