Indore News: Fake Bride, Two Accomplices Arrested For Cheating Man Of ₹1.2 Lakh | Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a woman (fake bride and two men posing as her father and brother, for cheating a person of Rs 1.2 lakh in the name of marriage outside the district court, police said on Saturday.

One of their accomplices was on the run till the filing of the report. They allegedly cheated a person from Dhar on the pretext of his marriage with the woman accused.

According to MG Road police station in charge Vijay Singh Sisodia, the case was registered on the complaint of Sunil, a resident of Dhar district. The accused named in the case include Ravi Raghuvanshi of Banganga, Sapna Ahirwar, of Jai Bhavani Nagar, Ajay Joshi and Rajesh alias Natthu of Dwarkapuri area of the city. Ajay Joshi is said to be the main broker.

Police said Ajay contacted Sunil over the phone and promised to arrange his marriage. He showed him photos of a girl and fixed the deal. Later, all the accused met Sunil and his family in the district court premises and they allegedly staged a fake marriage in front of a notary.

On the day of the incident, Sapna came dressed as a bride. During the process, Ajay and Natthu posing as the girl’s father and took Rs 1.20 lakh from Sunil and fled from the spot. When Sunil questioned Sapna, she clearly said that there was no real marriage. She revealed that she was already married and is the mother of a child. She allegedly informed the police that Ajay had asked her to stand as a bride in exchange for money, to which she agreed.

Police caught Ravi, who was acting as her brother and Sapna from the spot. While Natthu was arrested from a different location on Saturday. Nathhu had posed himself as the father of the woman. The accused are being questioned further. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused.