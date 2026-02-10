Income, Raids And Reach: A Look At Kanpur's KK Mishra And His Tobacco Business Amid Son's Lamborghini Crash

Tobacco businessman KK Mishra, popularly known as Munna Mishra, has come under renewed public attention following a recent luxury car accident allegedly involving his son in Kanpur. Mishra heads the Kanpur-based Banshidhar Tobacco Group, regarded as one of the country’s significant suppliers of raw tobacco to major pan masala and gutkha manufacturers.

On Kanpur Lamborghini crash, Accused Father K.K. Mishra says, "There were two people in that car, the driver and Shivam. The car, a Lamborghini, had some issues, so a mechanic had come a day earlier and fixed it. The next day, Shivam and the driver took the…"

Banshidhar Tobacco Company has operated for over three decades and gradually built a strong presence in the tobacco supply chain. Though rooted in Uttar Pradesh, the group maintains commercial operations across Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and other states, with a factory reportedly located in Ahmedabad. The business is currently managed by family members and board directors, including Usha Mishra, Krishna Kumar Mishra and Shivam Kumar Mishra.

Under KK Mishra’s leadership, Banshidhar Tobacco Private Limited and Banshidhar Exports Pvt. Ltd. emerged as key suppliers to leading pan masala brands. Reports indicate the company declared an income of around Rs 20–25 crore, while its estimated turnover ranged between Rs 100–150 crore, suggesting a far larger operational scale.

The group faced scrutiny in March 2024 when the Income Tax Department conducted raids at multiple locations in Kanpur, Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat. Officials reportedly seized documents and cash worth about Rs 4.5 crore and found luxury vehicles valued at nearly Rs 50 crore, including Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche models. Authorities suspected tax evasion, possible GST violations and financial irregularities, though details of any proceedings remain undisclosed.

KK Mishra returned to headlines after a high-speed Lamborghini allegedly driven by his son struck pedestrians and vehicles near Rev-3 Mall on VIP Road in Gwaltoli, leaving around six people injured. Police have seized the car, and the investigation is ongoing, with further action expected based on complaints and findings.