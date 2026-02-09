Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: New Video Shows Bouncers Pulling Out Tobacco Baron’s Son From Car

Kanpur: A video showing bouncers lifting Shivam Mishra, son of Kanpur-based tobacco baron KK Mishra, from a crashed Lamborghini has brought renewed focus on a case of alleged reckless driving that left at least six people injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

The incident took place around 3:15 pm on Sunday (February 8) on VIP Road near Rev-3 Mall in the Gwaltoli area. According to police, the Lamborghini Aventador, allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, went out of control and rammed into multiple vehicles and pedestrians before crashing into an electric pole.

The video, which surfaced after the incident, clearly shows Shivam Mishra being carried away by his bouncers from the damaged luxury car. Police said the vehicle has been seized. While an FIR was initially registered against unknown persons, Shivam Mishra’s name was added to the case a few hours later.

Confirming the identity of the driver, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told media, "We have found the details of the car. The car has been seized. The car was driven by Shivam Mishra. His father is KK Mishra. After the accident, Shivam Mishra's bouncers pulled him out of the car. It is being said that he has some medical issues. The FIR of the accident was registered earlier, and now, in our investigation, we have learned that the name of the driver is Shivam Mishra..."

Eyewitnesses alleged that the car was being driven at a very high speed and that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Reports said the Lamborghini first struck an autorickshaw, then hit a motorcycle, throwing the rider nearly 10 feet into the air and dragging the bike for several metres.

One of the injured, Taufic Ahmed, told reporters he was standing beside his parked motorcycle when the car crashed into it. Other injured persons reportedly suffered fractures and bruises.

According to reports, Shivam Mishra attempted to flee the scene after the crash, while his bouncers, travelling in another vehicle, allegedly tried to shield him and stop people from recording the incident. An angry crowd later damaged the car before police arrived and brought the situation under control.

Police said further investigation into the case is ongoing.