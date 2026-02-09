 On Camera: Irate Shopkeeper Sets Property Ablaze Amid Anti-Demolition Protest In Varanasi's Daalmandi
Tension gripped Varanasi’s Daalmandi area after a shopkeeper allegedly set his building on fire to protest a road-widening demolition drive. Firefighters and heavy police forces were deployed as chaos spread. The accused is absconding, several troublemakers have been detained, and authorities say the demolition campaign will continue amid heightened security.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
Tension escalated in Varanasi’s Daalmandi area after a shopkeeper allegedly set his building on fire in protest against an ongoing road-widening and demolition drive, triggering panic and chaos across the locality.

The incident occurred around noon when teams from the municipal corporation and local administration were demolishing structures identified for removal. According to eyewitnesses, authorities had begun action on 21 buildings and had already demolished five shops when the shopkeeper climbed onto the roof with petrol and set the property ablaze. Flames were soon seen rising above the structure, creating a stampede-like situation in the crowded neighbourhood.

Fire brigade personnel, police, and administrative officials rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The Additional District Magistrate (City) is personally monitoring the situation. However, it reportedly took considerable time to bring the fire under control. Women were said to be present inside the building at the time, prompting authorities to cordon off the area and evacuate workers to prevent casualties.

The accused fled after starting the fire, and police have launched a search to apprehend him. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kashi Zone) confirmed that four troublemakers have been detained, while another person accused of attempting to disturb public order has been arrested.

Despite heavy protests, the demolition drive continues under tight security, with additional police forces deployed to maintain law and order. Traders have alleged that their buildings were declared dilapidated without proper notice, a claim the administration denies.

Officials said 187 structures have been marked for demolition in Daalmandi, with 29 already removed during the month-and-a-half-long campaign. Authorities remain on high alert to prevent further escalation.

