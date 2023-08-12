WATCH: Demolition Of Sarva Seva Sangh In Varanasi Begins; 10 Workers Detained Following Protests

WATCH: Demolition Sarva Seva Sangh In Varanasi Begins; 10 Workers Detained Following Protests |

UP: In a dramatic turn of events, the Sarva Seva Sangh campus in Varanasi witnessed the demolition of twelve buildings on Saturday morning. The demolition drive, carried out by six bulldozers stationed within the campus, led to widespread protests by union workers.

Tensions escalated as union workers protested the demolition. The situation intensified further when the police detained ten workers who were actively participating in the protest. Visuals of the demolition surfaced on the internet.

Campus Overview

Spanning across a vast expanse of 13 acres, the Sarva Seva Sangh campus accommodates around 80 houses, offices and living quarters. These structures were systematically dismantled one by one, drawing the attention from police, administration, and railway officials.

As news of the demolition spread, individuals from various quarters, including the Sarva Seva Sangh and multiple political parties, converged near the campus premises at Rajghat. Amid an emotional appeal, workers urged citizens from across the nation to make a final effort to preserve the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave, who were deeply associated with the location.

Leaders' Efforts To Preserve Seva Sangh

Notable leaders, including Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, had previously raised their voices to protect these structures. Unfortunately, their efforts were in vain as the Supreme Court rejected the petition to save the buildings, paving the way for their demolition.

Last month, the Sarva Seva Sangh premises were evacuated and the railway marked its ownership over the property by removing people from the colonies and offices present there. A post office, also part of the complex, is set to be dismantled.

The Demolition Process

The demolition process began at 10 am, preceded by police presence at 8 am and the arrival of administration and police officers at 9 am. The protesting workers were convinced to leave the premises before the bulldozers initiated the demolition. One building after another met its fate.

Several activists, including Nandlal Master, Jagruti Rahi, Dr. Anoop Shramik, and others were taken into custody for their role in the protests. Across the nation, Sarvodaya workers embarked on a one-day fast as a mark of protest against the bulldozer action in Varanasi.

