 ‘Won’t Allow Impediment To SIR Process’: Supreme Court’s Strong Message To States; Extends Deadline In WB
The Supreme Court said it will not allow any “impediment” to the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in states, while hearing pleas linked to West Bengal. A bench led by CJI Surya Kant extended the SIR deadline in the state by one week to February 14, even as CM Mamata Banerjee challenged the process.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would not allow any “impediment” to the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in states. A bench headed by CJI Surya Kant was hearing a group of petitions related to the West Bengal SIR, including a plea by CM Mamata Banerjee that, among other issues, challenges the manner in which voters have been categorised in the “logical discrepancy” list.

The Supreme Court also extended the deadline for the SIR in West Bengal by one more week, to February 14.

“Whatever orders or clarification are required, we will issue. But we will not allow any impediment in SIR. This must be understood by all states,” CJI Surya Kant was quoted as saying by Live Law.

For the unversed, CM Mamata Banerjee approached the court against the Election Commission’s special intensive revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, alleging irregularities in the process and questioning the deployment of thousands of micro-observers in the state.

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Ends; Nine-Day Celebration Of Art, Culture, Community and Creative Expression Concludes On A High Note
Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Ends; Nine-Day Celebration Of Art, Culture, Community and Creative Expression Concludes On A High Note
TG ECET 2026: Registration Begins On The Official Website At ecet.tgche.ac.in; Apply here
TG ECET 2026: Registration Begins On The Official Website At ecet.tgche.ac.in; Apply here
Trident Q3 FY26 Net Profit Stands At ₹442 Crore, Revenue At ₹15,745 Crore
Trident Q3 FY26 Net Profit Stands At ₹442 Crore, Revenue At ₹15,745 Crore

The poll body has defended its actions and accused the state government of failing to cooperate fully with its requests.

During the hearing, the CJI said that 8,500 officers have now been deployed in connection with the exercise. “If done earlier, it would probably get approved,” he said, in what appeared to be a reference to the timing of compliance by the state government.

“Why are you sending names at 12 am on February 7 by mail when we gave directions on February 4?” the CJI questioned, addressing CM Banerjee, while raising concerns over the timing of the state’s communication.

Shyam Diwan, appearing for Banerjee, countered the Commission’s claimed that the names were ready, compiled and had been sent to the poll body.

