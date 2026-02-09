Lamborghini Revuelto: All You Need To Know About The ₹ 10 Crore Car That Injured Six People In Kanpur

A rare Lamborghini Revuelto, one of the few units in India, was involved in a serious road accident in Kanpur after being allegedly driven at high speed by the son of a prominent businessman. The crash caused injuries to multiple people and significant damage to vehicles.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon around 3:15 pm on VIP Road in the Gwaltoli area near Rev-3 Mall. Reports indicate the supercar, driven by Shivam Mishra - son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra - lost control and rammed into pedestrians, an auto-rickshaw, parked two-wheelers including a Royal Enfield motorcycle, and other objects. At least six individuals sustained injuries, some with fractures, bruises, and serious leg trauma. Eyewitness accounts suggest the driver was allegedly under the influence, contributing to the high-speed mishap that triggered panic in the busy locality.

Police seized the vehicle and are registering an FIR, with investigations ongoing into the circumstances, including claims of intoxication and the driver's actions post-crash.

Lamborghini Revuelto: All you need to know about the supercar

The Lamborghini Revuelto is the Italian marque's flagship plug-in hybrid supercar, marking a shift toward electrification while retaining the brand's signature V12 performance. It debuted globally in March 2023 and was launched in India in December 2023 as a replacement for the Aventador, coinciding with Lamborghini's 60th anniversary.

Powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine delivering 825 hp and 725 Nm of torque, it is augmented by three electric motors (one at the rear gearbox and two at the front axle) and a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This hybrid setup produces a combined output of 1,015 hp and 807 Nm of torque. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 350 kmph.

Its construction features a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis and body elements for lightweight strength, with an aggressive, wedge-shaped design characterized by sharp lines, angular styling, and aerodynamic efficiency. As Lamborghini's first High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV), it offers limited electric-only driving range but emphasizes combined power delivery.

In India, the Revuelto carries an ex-showroom price of around Rs. 8.89 crore (with on-road costs often exceeding Rs. 10 crore depending on location and options). Deliveries began in 2024, but the model was sold out until 2026 due to limited allocations, making it one of the rarest supercars on Indian roads.