Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: FIR First Said Driver Unidentified Before Naming Tobacco Baron’s Son, Shivam Mishra

Kanpur: A First Information Report (FIR), initially registered against an unidentified person in connection with the Lamborghini crash in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, was later reportedly linked to Shivam Mishra, the son of tobacco baron KK Mishra. The accident, which left at least six people injured, is under investigation at the Gwal Toli police station.

Initially, the FIR mentioned only the Lamborghini car and not the person behind the wheel, despite videos from the accident spot appearing to show a man being pullec out of the luxury vehicle moments after the crash. The absence of a named accused triggered public outrage and raised questions over the police action in the matter.

Police initially said the driver complained of health issues and was eushed to hospital, though officials later stated that there was no confirmation on where he was taken or his medical condition. No arrests or detentions have been made so far, police added.

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon near the Gwal Toli area of Kanpur, when a Lamborghini allegedly veered off the road, mounted the footpath and hit people standing nearby. One pedestrian, Mohammad Taufiq, suffered serious leg injuries and was rushed to hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

Reportedly, the car first hit an auto-rickshaw, then rammed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle, flinging its rider several metres before crashing into an electric pole.

Police confirmed the luxury car involved in the crash is registered in the name of KK Mishra.

Police have so far not issued an official statement on the discrepancy between the FIR and the visuals that have surfaced. Police said further investigation into the case is ongoing.