UP Tobacco Trdader's 'Drunk' Son Rams Lamborghini Into Vehicles, Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured, Rider Flung 10 Feet Into Air - DETAILS

UP Tobacco Trdader's 'Drunk' Son Rams Lamborghini Into Vehicles, Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured, Rider Flung 10 Feet Into Air

Kanpur: A case of reckless driving surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, where a speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by the son of tobacco baron KK Mishra, hit several pedestrians and vehicles on VIP Road on Sunday (February 8). At least six people were reportedly injured in the incident.

The alleged incident reportedly took place at around 3:15 pm near the Rev-3 Mall in Gwaltoli. The vehicle was allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra. According to reports, the vehicle went out of control, ramming into several vehicles and pedestrians.

तंबाकू का कारोबार कर आप अपने बेटे को लेंबोर्गिनी दे सकते हो… बस ज़िम्मेदारी का एहसास मत देना… pic.twitter.com/e0LkSKMZaz — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) February 8, 2026

Shivam was driving a Lamborghini Aventador at a high speed and was allegedly drunk when the incident took place, reported NDTV, citing eyewitnesses. The car first reportedly hit an autorickshaw and crashed into a bike, throwing the rider almost 10 feet into the air. The bike was also dragged for several metres by the luxury car. The four-wheeler then allegedly hit an electric pole before coming to a halt.

One of the injured persons, Taufic Ahmed, told the media house that he was standing alongside his parked bike on the roadside when the car rammed into his bike. As per the report, other people injured in the incident also suffered fractures and bruises.

Shivam allegedly tried to flee from the spot after the incident. According to reports, Shivam’s bouncers, who were in another car, tried to protect him and even misbehaved with the people who were recording the entire scene on their cameras.

Angered public smashed the windows of the car and reportedly pulled Shivam out of the vehicle. The crowd was controlled after the police arrived at the scene.