Vadodara Car Crash Accused Rakshit Chaurasiya Granted Conditional Bail On Surety Of Rs 1 Lakh

Vadodara Car Accident Accused Rakshit Cahurasia (Screengrab) | X/ANI

Vadodara: The Gujarat High Court on Monday (December 23) granted bail to law student Rakshit Chaurasiya, the main accused in the Vadodara car accident that took place on March 13. One person was killed in the accident and seven others were injured. Notably, Chaurasiya got bail nine months after the incident.

Justice N S Kariel granted conditional bail to Chaurasiya. He was arrested on March 14, hours after the crash. At the time of the incident, Chaurasiya's friend Praanshu Chauhan was also inside the car.

Notably, the car was owned by Chauhan's father. Chaurasiya's counsel told the court that the co-accused Chauhan had been granted bail by the lower court in Vadodara, calling his arrest “unauthorised”, reported The Indian Express.

As per the media house, the main accused's counsel also stated that he had "no antecedents until the accident" and had no intention to run away. Meanwhile, the Assistant Public Prosecutor reportedly stated in court that after the incident, Chaurasiya was “remorseless” and shouted "another round". He also argued that the Vadodara city police registered a second case under the NDPS Act against the main accused.

Conditions Of Bail:

The court orally remarked that Chaurasiya was a student and needed “a chance to reform”. The bail was granted on a surety of Rs 1 lakh. Chaurasiya also needs to mark his presence at the concerned police station in Vadodara every fortnight for the first six months of the bail and then every month. He was also asked not to leave Gujarat and should infrom the police about any change in his residential address.

About The Vadodara Car Crash:

The accident occurred around 12.30 am on March 14 near Muktanand crossroads in the Karelibaug area, following which Chaurasiya was arrested. A video of the incident also went viral on social media. After the accident, Chaurasiya behaved erratically, shouting "another round, another round”, then a girl’s name, “Nikita, Nikita, Nikita Meri”, before suddenly chanting “Om Namah Shivay”.

Apart from Chaurasiya and Chauhan, another friend, Suresh Bharwad, was also present inside the car at the time of the incident. All three accused were also booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.