Karnataka Congress Power Struggle Intensifies As Shivakumar Heads To Delhi

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The power struggle in Karnataka has scaled the next level with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar skipping the pre-budget meeting of his departments with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and heading to Delhi.

Silence from CM

While Shivakumar categorically spoke about his `earlier talks' with Siddaramaiah over power sharing, Siddaramaiah chose to remain silent over the issue and said that the Deputy Chief Minister had informed about abstaining from the pre-budget meeting.

Rahul Gandhi evasive

Meanwhile, LOP Rahul Gandhi, who has to make a decision over leadership change in Karnataka, evaded Shivakumar again, when the latter tried to get an appointment in Delhi. However, Shivakumar will be meeting Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday evening.

Delhi meetings planned

Before leaving to Delhi, Shivakumar said that he would be meeting all the Delhi leaders and would be discussing various issues, including his issue. When asked about power sharing agreement with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said: ``We did not discuss it in hiding. The leaders were with us and only I know the details of the discussion.''

War of words warning

When asked about the war of words between Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra, who has been time and again saying that there will not be any leadership change and his supporters, Shivakumar said that such debates would only create confusion. ``AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has asked everyone to keep their mouth shut. It is better if everyone follows it,'' he added.

Rahul in tight spot

As of now, the ball is in the court of Rahul Gandhi. Though he was not part of the talks where power sharing was discussed in 2023, Siddaramaiah has tactically dragged his name and said that he would quit if Rahul Gandhi asks him to quit. This has put Rahul Gandhi in a tight spot. If he asks Siddaramaiah to transfer power to Shivakumar, he would be responsible for removing a strong OBC leader to pave the way for a powerful community leader. If he doesn't, then the old Congress members would feel let down, as Siddaramaiah has joined Congress only in 2008 and has been enjoying power either as Opposition Leader or as Chief Minister.

CM plays it down

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah chose to play down the situation and continued with his pre-budget meetings with various departments. When asked about Shivakumar's absence, Siddaramaiah said that the Deputy Chief Minister had informed him about his Delhi visit and his departmental meetings would continue in his absence.

High command call final

When asked about the power transfer issue, Siddaramaiah said: ``I will go to Delhi if the party high command asks me to come. As far as power transfer is concerned, the high command decision will be final,'' he added.