Indore News: Traffic Diversion For 3 Hours For ‘Run For Unity’ Marathon | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Indore Police will organise a ‘Run for Unity’ marathon starting from Nehru Stadium around 7 am on Friday. During the marathon, some routes would be restricted for vehicles.

According to a traffic police officer, the marathon will begin at Nehru Stadium and will pass through GPO Square, Chhavni Square, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue (Chhoti Gwaltoli), Madhumilan Square, Shivaji Vatika Square, SBI Bank T-point and return to Nehru Stadium.

All types of public transport and other vehicles (except emergency vehicles) will be completely restricted on the marathon route from 7 am to 10 am.

Traffic routes

Buses coming from Navlakha Square, Forest Tiraha and Agrasen Square towards White Church Square will pass through Teen Imli Square, Musakhedi Square, Pipliyahana Square, Agriculture College Square and Home Guard Office Square to reach White Church Square.

Other vehicles from Indira Gandhi Square or Navlakha Square can move towards Azad Nagar Square, Traffic Park Water Tank, Medical Hostel Tiraha and Home Guard Office Square to reach White Church Square.

Buses and heavy vehicles going from White Church Square to Madhumilan Square, Sarwate Bus Stand, or the Railway Station will take the route via Geeta Bhawan Square, Dhakkanwala Kuan Trisection, Hotel Shreemaya Trisection, Regal intersection and Chhoti Gwaltoli Police Station.

Vehicles from Pipliyahana heading to Sarwate or the Railway Station can take the route via White Church Square, Geeta Bhawan Square (left turn), Dhakkanwala Kuan, Madhumilan and Regal Intersection.

Commuters are advised to avoid using the restricted routes during the marathon and use alternate routes to reach their destinations. Emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigade, police vehicles and mortuary vans will not be affected by the restrictions.