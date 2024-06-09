MP: Agitated E-Rickshaw Drivers Protest In Ujjain Over Route Policies, Reach Agreement with Authorities

The e-rickshaw drivers assembled in large numbers at Kartik Chowk Ground in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of e-rickshaw drivers and operators staged a demonstration at the Kartik Mela Ground here on Saturday afternoon in protest against the policies of the district administration and the seizure of their vehicles in bulk by the traffic police.

E-rickshaw drivers had been protesting for the past month over various demands. The protest concluded after discussions with the police administration and the RTO. The e-rickshaw drivers were dissatisfied with the routes and operating times for their vehicles.

Congress MLA from Tarana Mahesh Parmar and City Congress Committee president Mukesh Bhati reached the site and extended their support. However, after discussions with SP Pradeep Sharma and RTO Santosh Malviya, the e-rickshaw drivers were informed about the city’s arrangements and the inconvenience faced by devotees coming to Ujjain due to the e-rickshaws. It was agreed that the routes would be changed every three months to ensure an equal income for all e-rickshaw drivers.

The e-rickshaw drivers agreed to this. Balu Singh Thakur, president of the Unorganised E-Rickshaw Operators Association and Kishan Singh Shekhawat, district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, informed that discussions have been held with the police administration and the RTO regarding vehicle zones and routes. The police administration has released all the seized e-rickshaws.