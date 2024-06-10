Indore: ACP nabs over 100 youths from farmhouse after party, seizes liquor, ganja, GoGo rolling paper

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police team led by ACP (Azad Nagar) Ashish Patel raided a farmhouse and caught over 100 youths while they were enjoying an after party illegally late on Saturday. The police also recovered liquor, cannabis and GoGo rolling papers from there. After receiving information about the party, ACP reached there and got entry as a customer to verify the information. After he found youths consuming liquor and ganja illegally, the officer called his team and raided the farmhouse. The youths including girls were taken to the police station in a bus. The organiser of the party and other people managed to flee from the spot during the police raid.

ACP Patel had received information about the after party around 12.30 am. He constituted a team of officials from Azad Nagar and Tejaji Nagar police station and reached the mentioned farmhouse. The police team found vehicles parked near the road which comes under Tejaji Nagar. Then, some youths managed to flee after leaving their vehicles.

Later, police reached the farmhouse in Riviera Hills Resort which comes under Khudel police station and found more than 100 youths consuming liquor and cannabis there. The farmhouse belongs to a person named Gupta.

ACP Patel informed Free Press that liquor, cannabis and GoGo rolling papers were recovered from there. Most of the girls were present in the parties. The party was organised by one Ritesh, Hitesh and Sonu, who are on the run till filing of this report. The youths were taken to the police station in a bus. Action has been taken against 7 more youths, who had consumed liquor and ganja. Patel said that the police raided the farmhouse around 1.30 am when the youths had just begun the party.

Informed for party through social media

Ongoing investigation revealed that one Kashish Wadhwani was the manager of the party and had circulated an advertisement for the after party on social media. Patel said that the youths, who attended the parties in pubs and bars, wanted to join another party after pubs and bars were closed. Then they reached the after party. After knowing about the party, the police swung into action and raided the farmhouse. Three vehicles were also recovered from there.