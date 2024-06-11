Bhopal: Fire Erupts Again At Vallabh Bhawan After Explosion In AC Compressor, No Casualties Or Property Loss Reported

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in the office of the GAD Additional Secretary situated on the fourth floor of Vallabh Bhavan following an explosion in the air conditioner (AC) compressor around noon on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted in the office of GAD Additional Secretary Shailbala Martin, an official said. There was no reported loss to property.

A loose wire of the AC caught fire following the explosion in its compressor, officials said, adding that the blaze was brought under control before it could spread to any other part of the office. The firefighting unit of Mantralaya quickly responded and used fire extinguishers to douse the flames.

ADG police (fire) Ashutosh Rai stated that before their firefighters arrived at the scene, the Vallabh Bhawan firefighting unit had already brought the blaze under control.

As it was a working day, all offices were operating at full capacity. The explosion in the AC compressor and subsequent fire triggered panic among the employees, as it reminded them of the massive inferno that engulfed Mantralaya earlier in March this year.

Sajid Khan, fire officer of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, said, 'The AC compressor explosion led to a fire which was immediately put under control. However, it created panic on the floor but the situation was soon brought under control.'

Mantralayeen Employees Association president Sudhir Nayak confirmed that the fire broke out in the office of GAD Additional Secretary. The office was operational as it was a working day, but no one was hurt in the incident as the fire was quickly contained.

Second fire incident in a year

This is the second fire incident reported in Vallabh Bhawan this year. Earlier on March 9, a massive fire had erupted in the building. As the offices were closed then due to a holiday, no one initially spotted the fire. It was only when the fire spread to other parts and engulfed the building that firefighters were called.