 Pithampur Fire VIDEO: 8 Hours On, Raging Flames Continue To Burn Plastic Pipe Factory; 700 Litres Of Foam Used As Firefighters from Indore, Dewas, Mhow Struggle To Control Blaze
The factory was full of PVC pipes, making it tough for the firefighters to control the fire.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Eight hours on, the ranging flames continue to char the plastic pipe factory in Pithampur Sector 3. Firefighters and tankers from neighbouring Indore, Dewas and Mhow have been roped in to control the situation.

Flammable PVC Pipes, agriculture pipes and other plastic pipes used in household worth crores of rupees were in the factory when the fire broke out at 7am on Tuesday.

Delay in the arrival of water tankers is said to have enraged the flames. 700 litres of foam has been used, but firefighters still struggle to douse the blaze.

Ground reports suggest that the factory was not well-equipped to fight the fire. There were neither enough fire extinguishers nor a big water tank, which could have helped to douse the flames at the initial stage, before it could engulf the entire building.

The fire started on Tuesday morning around 7 AM. People living 10 kilometers away could see the smoke and called for help. Thankfully, nobody got hurt, but the situation is still dangerous.

As the hours pass, firefighters are still struggling to put out the fire. Even though many fire teams are working together, the fire is still going strong.

