MP Cabinet Meet: CM Mohan Yadav Sanctions ₹24.4 K Cr Subsidy For Farmers; Plans 40k New Recruits In Health Dept

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was held at Mantralaya in Bhopal, where several key decisions were announced:

Subsidies For Agricultural And Domestic Consumers:

The government has decided to provide approximately 13,000 crore rupees in subsidies to agricultural consumers.

Domestic consumers will receive a subsidy of 5,000 crore rupees.

Farmers from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities will also benefit from over 5,000 crore rupees in subsidies.

Public Health And Family Welfare Recruitment:

The Madhya Pradesh Public Health and Family Welfare Service Recruitment Rules 2022 will see 50% of the 12,214 approved specialist positions (6,107 positions) filled through direct recruitment.

Based on recommendations from the State Health Committee, approval has been granted to create 40,491 new regular, contractual, and outsourced positions in health institutions.

In the next three years, 18,653 of these positions will be filled, incurring an annual cost of 343 crore rupees. The remaining 27,828 positions will be filled through the National Health Mission.

Funding For New Universities:

An initial fund of 3 crore rupees each has been approved for Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi University in Sagar, Kranti Suryakant Tantya University in Khargone, and Krantiveer Tatya Tope University in Guna. Additionally, an annual block grant of 10 crore rupees has been allocated for the first financial year.

Approval has been given for 235 positions for these new universities. For building construction, 150 crore rupees has been sanctioned for each of the new universities, and 45 crore rupees for Pandit Shambhunath Shukla University in Shahdol.