MP: No Sign Of Regularization Of 2.5L Contractual Employees; HC Ultimatum Ends On June 27

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 2.5 lakh contractual workers in State are waiting for regularization even as the 120 days ultimatum of the High Court for their phase-wise regularization is all set end on June 27.

Over a decade ago, Lok Adalat had passed an order directing the state government to regularize employees within six months. The High Court in 2003 had upheld the Lok Adalat order and directed the government to take the required step.

However, as the government did not initiate any step in this direction, the contractual employees' association again approached the High Court seeking its intervention.

Earlier in February this year, the high court directed the state government to complete the phase-wise regularization of contractual and daily wage workers by June 27. The onus is on the state government to comply with the high court order, said association members.

The Lok Adalat in its order had also asked the government to make sure that employees be conferred the benefit of notional continuity so that they are not deprived of their right to be regularized, if and when a scheme is framed by the state government for that purpose.

The order further read that if any issue arises at any point of time for extending benefit of promotion or ex-gratia payment of service, notional continuity would be counted in favour of employees. If a scheme is brought into force for grant of pension or ex-gratia payment, there shall be computation of period treating it notionalóthat would mean qualifying service would not carry financial component along with it.

It will be contempt of court if....

'If state government fails to comply with HC order, it will be a contempt of court. We†will press our demands before the High Court. HC order compliance is the responsibility of the state government and it is in the interest of the 2.5 lakh contractual employees.' --- Gokul Rai, general president Dainik Vetan Bhogi Karamchari Mahasangh.

'We are reminding govt of HC order'

'There are over 1 lakh contractual employees alone in urban bodies of the state and overall count goes to around 2.5 lakh†in various boards and corporations. In 2004, in Lok Adalat, the state government was told to regularize the contractual workers in phase wise manner but even after so many years, nothing has been done. So we are reminding the state government about it. HC had asked the state government to regularize those who have completed 10 years of job. The deadline is going to end June 27 still the government is yet to take any step in this direction.' --- Ashok Verma, president BMC employees association