MP Politics: ECI Announces Bypoll Dates For Amarwara Assembly Seat, Congress Aspires To Win Poll

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After defection of three-time Congress MLA from Amarwara, Kamlesh Shah, to the BJP amid the Lok Sabha election, the seat has fallen vacant. The Election Commission of India has announced the bypoll schedule on Monday.

The election notification will be issued on June 14, and the last date for filing nomination papers is June 21. The scrutiny of poll papers will be done on June 24, and the last date for withdrawing nomination papers is June 26. The polling will take place on July 10th and the counting of votes will be on July 13.

Shah had won the seat in November 2023 election by defeating BJP nominee Monika Manmohan Shah Batti by a margin of 25,086 votes. Shah is likely to be fielded by the saffron party for the Amarwara seat.

On the other hand the Congress is searching the suitable candidate for the seat. Ex-CM Nath had already claimed that he will remain in the state and work for the party.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Banty Vivek Sahu defeated former Chhindwara MP and Congress candidate Nakul Nath by a margin of 1.13 lakh votes.

According to Election Commission data, the BJP secured 93,512 votes while Congress received 78,473 votes in the polling stations under the Amarwara assembly seat during the general elections, giving the BJP a lead of over 15,000 votes in this seat.

Since 1972, the BJP has won the Amarwara (ST) seat twice - in 1990 and 2008- while the Congress bagged it nine times. The Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), a tribal outfit, secured this constituency once in 2003.