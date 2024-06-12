CRPF Soldier Martyred In Jammu & Kashmir Terrorist Encounter; Mortal Remains To Arrive In Home Town Chhindwara; Visuals Surface

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A CRPF jawan was martyred in a deadly encounter that took place between the joint party of police & Rashtriya Rifles and the accused of the Reasi terror attack on Wednesday morning.

Two days after attacking the bus carrying pilgrims to Katra, the terrorists attacked the joint party of police & Rashtriya Rifles on Tuesday night. Two terrorists were shot down. One soldier was martyred, while four others and a special officer of the Jammu & Kashmir police sustained severe injuries in the overnight encounter.

The martyred solider identified as Constable Kabir Das Uikey, hails from the village of Pulpudoh in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. The news of his martyrdom casted a shadow of grief over his home village.

Soldiers paid their last respect to the martyr, following which his mortal remains will be sent to home town Chhindwara.

#WATCH | Last respects being paid to CRPF jawan Kabir Das Uikey who lost his life in action during an ongoing anti-terror operation in Sohal village of Hiranagar of Kathua pic.twitter.com/ZtLSxP4bNa — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

Uikey: An epitome of bravery and valour

Constable Kabir Das Uikey joined the Central Reserve Police Force over a decade ago was a epitome of bravery and valour. He married around four years ago and is now survived by his mother and wife.

The mortal remains of the brave martyr is expected to reach his home village by Wednesday evening or Thursday afternoon where his family members and the people of the village are preparing for the last rites.

2 Months 2 Martyrs in Chhindwara

The devastating news of Constable Uikey marks the second martyr from the Chhindwara district in less than 2 months. On May 4, Corporal Vicky Pahade an Air Force soldier was martyred when an Air Force convoy travelling from Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir was attacked by a band of terrorists.