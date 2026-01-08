Bhopal News: Man Booked For Raping Friend’s Wife

MP News: Man Booked For Raping Friend’s Wife | Represantative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahpura police on Thursday registered a case against a man for allegedly raping the wife of his friend, making her obscene videos and blackmailing her with it. The man demanded the victim Rs 10 lakh in cash for not making the video public.

On the complaint of the woman, FIR was registered against the man for rape, blackmail, SC/ST Act, nearly a year after the incident. Efforts were underway to arrest the accused, police said.

According to reports, the accused is the friend of the victim's husband. She alleged that the accused called her on the pretext of discussing a property deal and warned her that her husband was about to give Rs 10 lakh to a person with criminal background.

The man advised her to stop her husband and suggested that she stay away from home for a few days to create pressure.

When the victim told him that she had no acquaintances in Bhopal the accused asked her to come to a hotel in the Shahpura area, claiming it belonged to his friend. The accused also arrived at the hotel and allegedly raped her.