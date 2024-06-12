MP: Indore To Get Air Connectivity With Ujjain, Rewa, Gwalior Under PM Shri Tourism Air Service

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is going to get air connectivity under PMShri Tourism air service with Ujjain, Gwalior and Rewa. CM Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated the digital ticket window in Bhopal. Dr Yadav said that Pushrod Tourism Air Service will be beneficial for tourism as well as industry, trade, health and education.

The state is a centre of attraction for tourists from all over the world. Pushrod Tourism Air Service is being started in the state with the aim of facilitating access of national and international tourists. The Chief Minister said this on the occasion of the launch of digital ticket window of PMShri Tourism Air Service. Dr Yadav inaugurated the digital ticket window in a meeting organised on the achievements of the government in the last 6 months at the Ministry in Bhopal.

Booking counter available

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture Shivshankar Shukla informed that PMShri Tourism Air Service is being operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism on PPP mode with M/s Jet Serve Aviation Private Limited. Through this, eight cities of the state, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, Singrauli and Khajuraho will be connected through air service. PMShri Tourism Air Service will begin operating from June 13, the first flight will be from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa and Singrauli.

Air travel will begin from Gwalior on June 15 and from Ujjain on June 16. Two aircrafts with 6 passenger seats will be operated for the air service. Interested tourists can get information regarding offer schedule and fare on https://flyola.in Booking counters are being set up at airports including Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

It was told in the meeting that under PMShri Tourism Air Service, Rewa city is being connected to Indore, Jabalpur and Bhopal two days a week, i.e. Monday and Thursday.

Gwalior city is being connected with Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain two days a week i.e. on Tuesday and Bhopal on Saturday. Ujjain city is being connected with Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior three days a week i.e. on Tuesday Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur on Wednesday and Indore and Bhopal on Sunday. Khajuraho city is being connected with Bhopal and Jabalpur one day a week i.e. on Friday.