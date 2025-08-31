 Indore: Man, Son Die In Under Suspicious Circumstances In An Under-Construction Building; Younger Son Admitted To Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man, Son Die In Under Suspicious Circumstances In An Under-Construction Building; Younger Son Admitted To Hospital

Indore: Man, Son Die In Under Suspicious Circumstances In An Under-Construction Building; Younger Son Admitted To Hospital

Police said the family had arrived in Indore by train on Friday night

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Man, Son Die In Under Suspicious Circumstances In An Under-Construction Building; Younger Son Admitted To Hospital | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man and his eight-year-old son died under suspicious circumstances in an under-construction building in the Bhanwarkuan police station area on Saturday, while his six-year-old son was admitted to hospital.

The man had come for work in an under-construction building near Rajeev Gandhi Square where the health condition of all three suddenly deteriorated, and they were rushed to the hospital, where two were declared dead. Preliminary police investigation suggests food poisoning as the likely cause.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Vijendra Ravidas (30) and his son Ankush Ravidas (8), natives of Nalanda, Patna (Bihar). Vijendra’s younger son, Shivraj (6), is undergoing treatment at MY Hospital.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Life Term For Hostel Operator In Rape Of Deaf-Mute Girls In Bhopal
article-image

Police said the family had arrived in Indore by train on Friday night. It is suspected that they might have consumed something on the train, after which they felt uneasiness.

FPJ Shorts
Man Claims He Was 'Slapped' By Bus Conductor In Bengaluru Over Ticket Dispute – VIDEO
Man Claims He Was 'Slapped' By Bus Conductor In Bengaluru Over Ticket Dispute – VIDEO
Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja, Holds Key Political Meetings In Mumbai
Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja, Holds Key Political Meetings In Mumbai
Thane Shocker: Severed Head Of Unidentified Woman Found In Bhiwandi Creek, Murder Suspected
Thane Shocker: Severed Head Of Unidentified Woman Found In Bhiwandi Creek, Murder Suspected
Cricket x Football: Yuzvendra Chahal Attends Manchester United Vs Burnley Match At Old Trafford As The Red Devils Win A Thrilling Encounter 
Cricket x Football: Yuzvendra Chahal Attends Manchester United Vs Burnley Match At Old Trafford As The Red Devils Win A Thrilling Encounter 

One Rohit, who accompanied the victims to Indore, said that he had met Vijendra in Jaipur two days earlier. Since both hailed from the same state, Vijendra had asked him for help in finding employment. Rohit informed him about ongoing construction work in Indore and brought him here to work as a labourer.

Following the incident, Bhanwarkuan police launched a probe and sent the bodies for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man, Son Die In Under Suspicious Circumstances In An Under-Construction Building; Younger...

Indore: Man, Son Die In Under Suspicious Circumstances In An Under-Construction Building; Younger...

Indore: 4 Criminals Externed, Preventive Action Against A Man

Indore: 4 Criminals Externed, Preventive Action Against A Man

Indore: Man Carrying Liquor Illegally Worth Thousands Of Rupees On Scooter Arrested

Indore: Man Carrying Liquor Illegally Worth Thousands Of Rupees On Scooter Arrested

Indore-Mumbai Superfast Special Tejas Train Run Extended

Indore-Mumbai Superfast Special Tejas Train Run Extended

Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Suicide Case: Eti Sent To Jail After Being Produced Before Court

Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Suicide Case: Eti Sent To Jail After Being Produced Before Court