Indore: Man, Son Die In Under Suspicious Circumstances In An Under-Construction Building; Younger Son Admitted To Hospital | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man and his eight-year-old son died under suspicious circumstances in an under-construction building in the Bhanwarkuan police station area on Saturday, while his six-year-old son was admitted to hospital.

The man had come for work in an under-construction building near Rajeev Gandhi Square where the health condition of all three suddenly deteriorated, and they were rushed to the hospital, where two were declared dead. Preliminary police investigation suggests food poisoning as the likely cause.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Vijendra Ravidas (30) and his son Ankush Ravidas (8), natives of Nalanda, Patna (Bihar). Vijendra’s younger son, Shivraj (6), is undergoing treatment at MY Hospital.

Police said the family had arrived in Indore by train on Friday night. It is suspected that they might have consumed something on the train, after which they felt uneasiness.

One Rohit, who accompanied the victims to Indore, said that he had met Vijendra in Jaipur two days earlier. Since both hailed from the same state, Vijendra had asked him for help in finding employment. Rohit informed him about ongoing construction work in Indore and brought him here to work as a labourer.

Following the incident, Bhanwarkuan police launched a probe and sent the bodies for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.