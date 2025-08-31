 Indore: 4 Criminals Externed, Preventive Action Against A Man
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 01:24 AM IST
Indore: 4 Criminals Externed, Preventive Action Against A Man | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four criminals were externed from the district for their involvement in criminal activities in their areas on Saturday, while preventive action was taken against another criminal.

Rais alias Banka of Sayog Nagar, Nilesh alias Khali of Rajkumar Nagar, Santosh alias Barik of Raj Nagar and Arun of Arihant Nagar were externed from the district for six months.

Many criminal cases under various serious sections are registered against these criminals in various police stations of the city. Even after preventive action against them, they were continuously committing crimes, disturbing peace and order. 

The report of their cases was presented before the police commissioner for action under the MP State Security Act 1990. After investigation and consideration of the cases, the police commissioner issued an order to restrict them from the limits of Indore district (urban and rural) and the adjoining districts for the prescribed period.

Along with this, he also issued an order of restriction (police station attendance) for a period of  one year under various conditions to criminal Mahesh alias Vachu of Dwarikapuri.

Under the conditions of the restriction order, the criminal will have to report at the police station concerned at the prescribed time period. If the conditions of the said restriction order are violated, then appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused. 

