WATCH: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Treta Yuga Shani Temple In Morena, Announces Development Of Mahakal-Like Shrine

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who has been on a two-day tour of the Gwalior-Chambal region, visited the famous Shani temple in Morena from Treta Yuga on Sunday.

He offered prayers at the historic temple and announced that a grand ‘Shani Lok’ will be developed around the temple similar to the Mahakal Lok in Ujjain.

The CM also assured that a 4-lane road will be built from Gwalior to the temple to provide smooth travel for devotees. He performed rituals at the temple along with Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः



आज मुरैना स्थित श्री शनिचरा मंदिर में दर्शन एवं पूजा-अर्चना करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।



शनिदेव महाराज प्रदेश के नागरिकों के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि की वर्षा करें, सबका जीवन मंगलमय हो, यही प्रार्थना है। pic.twitter.com/3YCVrzc9k1 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 31, 2025

Deity fulfils devotees’ wishes

The ancient Shani temple is located on Aiti Parvat in Morena. It is believed to be from the Treta Yuga. According to legend, Lord Hanuman once flung Shani Dev from Lanka, and he landed on this mountain.

Since then, devotees believe Shani Dev blesses people here and fulfills their wishes. On every Amavasya, the temple attracts more than 5 lakh devotees from across India. The shrine is also considered a must-visit for leaders visiting the Chambal region.

After visiting the Shani temple, CM Yadav will proceed to Porsa to inaugurate the Sandipani School in village Rajoda and also visit the Asmani Mata temple, located in Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s ancestral village. Later, he will head to Ambah to unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Park.