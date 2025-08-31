 WATCH: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Treta Yuga Shani Temple In Morena, Announces Development Of Mahakal-Like Shrine
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Treta Yuga Shani Temple In Morena, Announces Development Of Mahakal-Like Shrine

WATCH: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Treta Yuga Shani Temple In Morena, Announces Development Of Mahakal-Like Shrine

The CM also assured that a 4-lane road will be built from Gwalior to the temple to provide smooth travel for devotees.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Treta Yuga Shani Temple In Morena, Announces Development Of Mahakal-Like Shrine | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who has been on a two-day tour of the Gwalior-Chambal region, visited the famous Shani temple in Morena from Treta Yuga on Sunday. 

He offered prayers at the historic temple and announced that a grand ‘Shani Lok’ will be developed around the temple similar to the Mahakal Lok in Ujjain.

The CM also assured that a 4-lane road will be built from Gwalior to the temple to provide smooth travel for devotees. He performed rituals at the temple along with Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav To Unveil Vedic Clock, Launch Its App On Monday
article-image

Deity fulfils devotees’ wishes

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Maratha Protestors Involve Foreign Tourists In Stir, Ask Them To Chant ‘Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha’ | VIDEO
Mumbai: Maratha Protestors Involve Foreign Tourists In Stir, Ask Them To Chant ‘Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha’ | VIDEO
ED Raids Odisha Businessman's Premises In ₹1,396 Crore Bank Fraud Case, Seizes 10 Luxury Vehicles
ED Raids Odisha Businessman's Premises In ₹1,396 Crore Bank Fraud Case, Seizes 10 Luxury Vehicles
Plea In Supreme Court Seeks EC Rules To Regulate Political Parties, Curb Bogus Outfits And Crime Links
Plea In Supreme Court Seeks EC Rules To Regulate Political Parties, Curb Bogus Outfits And Crime Links
US Open 2025: Ball Boy In Splits After Hilarious Fall During 3rd Round Match Between Naomi Osaka & Daria Kasatkina; Video
US Open 2025: Ball Boy In Splits After Hilarious Fall During 3rd Round Match Between Naomi Osaka & Daria Kasatkina; Video

The ancient Shani temple is located on Aiti Parvat in Morena. It is believed to be from the Treta Yuga. According to legend, Lord Hanuman once flung Shani Dev from Lanka, and he landed on this mountain. 

Since then, devotees believe Shani Dev blesses people here and fulfills their wishes. On every Amavasya, the temple attracts more than 5 lakh devotees from across India. The shrine is also considered a must-visit for leaders visiting the Chambal region.

After visiting the Shani temple, CM Yadav will proceed to Porsa to inaugurate the Sandipani School in village Rajoda and also visit the Asmani Mata temple, located in Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s ancestral village. Later, he will head to Ambah to unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Park.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Crocodile Injures Two Villagers While Escaping Rescue In MP's Neemuch; Video Goes Viral

Crocodile Injures Two Villagers While Escaping Rescue In MP's Neemuch; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Treta Yuga Shani Temple In Morena, Announces Development Of...

WATCH: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Treta Yuga Shani Temple In Morena, Announces Development Of...

WATCH: Jabalpur Welcomes Unique 'DGP Bappa' Idol; Devotees Line Up For Pics & Reels

WATCH: Jabalpur Welcomes Unique 'DGP Bappa' Idol; Devotees Line Up For Pics & Reels

Villagers Chop Turtle To Death With Axe In MP's Bhind; Feast On Its Meat Later, Three On Run —...

Villagers Chop Turtle To Death With Axe In MP's Bhind; Feast On Its Meat Later, Three On Run —...

Bhopal: Food Outlet Raided, 40 Kg Of Dairy Products Seized

Bhopal: Food Outlet Raided, 40 Kg Of Dairy Products Seized