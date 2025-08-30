Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav To Unveil Vedic Clock, Launch Its App On Monday | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will unveil the Vikramaditya Vedic clock and launch its app at the CM House on Monday (September 1). A bike rally and Yuva Samvad will also be organized on the occasion.

The Vedic clock, made by Aaroh Srivastava from Lucknow, will be installed at prominent religious places, including the Ram Mandir and the 12 Jyotirlingas.

Culture advisor to the chief minister Shriram Tiwari told the media persons on Saturday that the Vedic clock was the world’s first clock based on Indian time calculation.

Speaking about the features of the Vedic clock app, Tiwari said that it contained rare information of Panchang, tithi, nakshatra, yoga, karan, day, months and festivals etc of more than 7000 years from 3179 Vikram Purva (birth of Shri Krishna), i.e. the Mahabharata period.

Weather related information like Vedic time (30 hours), current Muhurta location, GMT and IST time, temperature, wind speed, humidity etc. would also be available. The app was available in more than 189 global languages, he said, adding it included calculation of daily sunrise and sunset and accurate details of 30 muhurts every day on that basis.