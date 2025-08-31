 WATCH: Jabalpur Welcomes Unique 'DGP Bappa' Idol; Devotees Line Up For Pics & Reels
WATCH: Jabalpur Welcomes Unique 'DGP Bappa' Idol; Devotees Line Up For Pics & Reels

WATCH: Jabalpur Welcomes Unique 'DGP Bappa' Idol; Devotees Line Up For Pics & Reels

This innovative and unique idol is drawing large crowds of devotees. They are not only coming for darshan but also clicking pictures, making reels and sharing them on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Jabalpur Welcomes Unique 'DGP Bappa' Idol; Devotees Line Up For Pics & Reels | Instagram

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city of Jabalpur, also known as ‘Sanskardhani’ of Madhya Pradesh, is buzzing with joy and devotion as the 10-day Ganesh festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm. 

From small neighborhoods to large communities, all have gathered together and decorated pandals across the city with not just embellishments but love and devotion for ‘Bappa.’ 

When observed, all the Lord Ganesha idols ranged between 5 to 12 feet in height.

But among the many pandals, one has become the talk of the town. At the Omti Police Station Quarters near Ghantaghar, a very special Ganesh idol has been installed. 

Here, Lord Ganesha is not in his traditional form - instead, he is dressed in a ‘Khaki uniform,’ portrayed as the Director General of Police (DGP). 

Locals are calling him ‘Bappa in Khaki’, a symbol of discipline and protection along with blessings.

Ganeshotsav 2025: Beyond Idols And Rituals—Story Of Ganesha’s Many Forms
article-image

GeIdol goes viral on social media 

This innovative and unique idol is drawing large crowds of devotees. They are not only coming for darshan but also clicking pictures, making reels and sharing them on social media. 

They believe this new form of Ganpati reflects respect for the police force and sends a message of duty and service to society.

The city is totally immersed in festive spirit combined with innovative ideas and it has made Jabalpur’s Ganesh Utsav truly memorable this year.

