Illegal Firearms Factory Busted In MP's Tikamgarh, Large Cache Seized; Connection With Dj Yaseen Ruled Out

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown, the Bhopal Crime Branch on Sunday raided illegal arms manufacturing units in Tikamgarh district, uncovering a large cache of country-made firearms, half-finished weapons, and sophisticated equipment used in their production.

The operation was launched after the interrogation of suspects recently arrested in Bhopal with illegal weapons revealed links to arms suppliers operating from Tikamgarh. Acting on this intelligence, a Crime Branch team carried out simultaneous raids in Ramgarh and Chanderi villages on Sunday, with support from the local police.

However, officials as of now have ruled out connection of DJ Yaseen’s drugs and firearms syndicate with the busted illegal firearm factories.

During the raids, officials searched multiple premises. In Chanderi, the team stormed the house of one Surendra Vishwakarma, who is suspected of manufacturing country-made firearms illegally.

Later, the team moved to Ramgarh, where they raided a large warehouse disguised as a workshop for vehicle body fabrication and iron works. Investigators said that under this cover, the facility was being used for large-scale production of firearms.

From the sites, police recovered a lathe machine, strong iron pipes used for barrels, pins, spare parts, and several finished as well as semi-finished firearms. The findings indicate a well-organized illegal arms supply network with connections beyond Tikamgarh.

Initial investigations suggest that the accused were attempting to spread fear by circulating these weapons in different areas, including Bhopal. Authorities are now probing whether the arms were also being supplied to other districts or even across state borders.

Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said preliminary investigations revealed that the factory had been functioning for the past many years. Those apprehended are being questioned further, he added.

A senior crime branch official said, “The seizure of machinery and raw materials shows this was not a small operation but a well-established arms factory. Several individuals have been detained, and interrogations are underway to identify further suppliers and customers. More arrests are likely.”