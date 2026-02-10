Bhopal News: Thousands Of Daily Commuters Risk Lives Under High-Tension Power Line |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video circulating on social media likened to a road passing beneath the ‘Eiffel Tower’ has drawn attention to a stretch in Vinayak Colony of the Karond area where a road runs directly under a high-tension electricity transmission tower.

The video went viral on Tuesday, highlighting how thousands of commuters are forced to pass daily under a constant risk to life.

Locals say the area was an open ground nearly two decades ago, but unchecked illegal settlements gradually blocked safer routes.

As a result, the only remaining connectivity between Aradhana Nagar, Janta Nagar and Shiv Nagar now passes between the poles of the high-tension tower.

A resident Golu Dhakad said an earlier route beside the tower was closed due to encroachments. The danger is compounded by the presence of three electricity poles standing together ahead of the tower. Meanwhile, Bhopal Municipal corporation distanced itself from responsibility.

Illegal colony

BMC's Zone 17 Sub-Engineer Akshay Upadhyay stated that Vinayak Colony is an illegal colony, the road is kutcha, and it does not fall under the corporation’s jurisdiction.