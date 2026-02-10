 Bhopal News: Vishwa Hindu Parishad Supports Transgender Community, Alleges Forced Conversion
A faction of the transgender community in Bhopal, led by Kajal (alias Swity Thakur), accused another group headed by Surya Haji (alias Rashid) of forced conversion. Kajal, supported by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members, staged a demonstration at the collectorate demanding safety. Surya denied the allegations, calling it a territorial conflict, not religious conversion.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Transgenders community appears to be divided in the city. Both have levelled allegations against each other. A faction of transgender community led by Kajal alias Swity Thakur on Tuesday submitted memorandum to district administration charging the faction led by Surya Haji alias Rashid with forced conversion.

On Tuesday, Kajal and others led by spiritual leader Ajay Das staged demonstration at collectorate demanding their safety. The members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal also joined them.

Kajal lived with Surya from childhood but when she grew up, she started participating in religious functions in family to which Surya objected. Kajal was manhandled and hair were chopped off.

