Bhopal News: Vishwa Hindu Parishad Supports Transgender Community, Alleges Forced Conversion |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Transgenders community appears to be divided in the city. Both have levelled allegations against each other. A faction of transgender community led by Kajal alias Swity Thakur on Tuesday submitted memorandum to district administration charging the faction led by Surya Haji alias Rashid with forced conversion.

On Tuesday, Kajal and others led by spiritual leader Ajay Das staged demonstration at collectorate demanding their safety. The members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal also joined them.

Kajal lived with Surya from childhood but when she grew up, she started participating in religious functions in family to which Surya objected. Kajal was manhandled and hair were chopped off.

Addressing the media persons, Surya Guru alias Surya Haji said it was territorial conflict and fight for one-upmanship and not religious conversion. “It is wrong that we forced her to eat beef. We have also submitted memorandum to Kohefiza police station and at police commissionerate. In transgender community, transgender of all castes live unitedly and respect all religions,” Surya said.