 Bhopal News: BJP District Committee List Put On Hold Over Differences
Amid internal differences, the BJP on Tuesday put on hold its Bhopal district committee list shortly after its release. Party sources said objections were raised over the nomination of Sachin Das as general secretary, lack of representation from Govindpura and Huzur constituencies, and the appointment of vice-president Shikha Gohal. A revised list is expected soon.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
Bhopal News: BJP District Committee List Put On Hold Over Differences

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid differences among party leaders, the BJP’s Bhopal district committee list, which was declared earlier, has been put on hold on Tuesday. A fresh list is expected to be issued after the issues are ironed out.

Sources in the BJP said several leaders raised objection to the nomination of Sachin Das as general secretary, citing his past conduct. When Assembly tickets were denied to Dhruvnarayan Singh, Das and his supporters had barged into the BJP office and vandalised the premises, smashing the glass panes of the entrance door.

Moreover, party workers from Govindpura and Huzur Assembly constituencies failed to find representation in the list, prompting their patrons to take exception to it.

Besides, there were resentments over appointment of Vice President Shikha Gohal as her husband had earlier contested Assembly election as an independent candidate against party’s official candidate. Notably, several senior leaders, including state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, had shared the list on their X handles soon after its release. However, the posts were deleted after learning that the list had been put on hold.

