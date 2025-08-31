Mahila Morcha Women Take Out Rahul Gandhi’s 'Shavyatra' In Bhopal After His Slur On Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a disgraceful slur was used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an INDIA alliance rally in Bihar, BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh took out a ‘shavyatra’ (funeral procession) of Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

A large number of Mahila Morcha workers gathered at Red Cross Square in Bhopal and raised slogans against the Congress. They then tried to march towards the Congress office, but police stopped them by placing barricades near Siddhanta Hospital.

From INDI alliance’s stage in Darbhanga, PM Modi was abused with a disgraceful slur against his mother.



Congress & RJD’s hatred for the PM is no secret — Rahul Gandhi & Tejashwi have repeatedly used foul language. But this crosses all limits. Shameful! pic.twitter.com/808B4ItKaa — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 28, 2025

During the protest, sudden rain started, after which the workers broke the effigy on the road itself and ended the protest.

Several senior BJP leaders joined the demonstration, including state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, state general secretary Hitanand Sharma, Mahila Morcha state president and Rajya Sabha MP Maya Narolia, district BJP president Ravindra Yati, state vice-president Seema Singh, and Neha Bagga.

Speaking at the protest, a woman said women will no longer tolerate such insults.

She demanded that Rahul Gandhi publicly apologise for the insult. “The power of women has awakened, and if the Congress does not learn even now, whatever little remains of it will also be destroyed,” she warned.