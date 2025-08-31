 Mahila Morcha Women Take Out Rahul Gandhi’s 'Shavyatra' In Bhopal After His Slur On Prime Minister Narendra Modi
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a disgraceful slur was used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an INDIA alliance rally in Bihar, BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh took out a ‘shavyatra’ (funeral procession) of Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

article-image

On Sunday, members of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Bhopal took out a symbolic ‘shavyatra’ (funeral procession) of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

A large number of Mahila Morcha workers gathered at Red Cross Square in Bhopal and raised slogans against the Congress. They then tried to march towards the Congress office, but police stopped them by placing barricades near Siddhanta Hospital.

During the protest, sudden rain started, after which the workers broke the effigy on the road itself and ended the protest.

article-image

Several senior BJP leaders joined the demonstration, including state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, state general secretary Hitanand Sharma, Mahila Morcha state president and Rajya Sabha MP Maya Narolia, district BJP president Ravindra Yati, state vice-president Seema Singh, and Neha Bagga.

Speaking at the protest, a woman said women will no longer tolerate such insults.

She demanded that Rahul Gandhi publicly apologise for the insult. “The power of women has awakened, and if the Congress does not learn even now, whatever little remains of it will also be destroyed,” she warned.

