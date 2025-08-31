Bhopal Municipal Corporation Collects ₹19.85 Crore On Last Day Of Tax Rebate | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation achieved remarkable success on Sunday as taxpayers rushed to take advantage of the ongoing 6% rebate on dues.

On the final day of the rebate period, the corporation collected a record Rs 19.85 crore in taxes, including Rs 14.10 crore in property tax and Rs 2.99 crore in water tax.

From the morning, when ward and zonal offices opened, until late evening, thousands of taxpayers lined up to clear their dues and take advantage of the rebate. By the time of reporting, over 29,000 property owners and consumers had paid their outstanding taxes.

To facilitate maximum participation, the Corporation kept all 85 ward offices and 21 zonal offices open on the holiday. Additionally, special tax collection camps were organised in colonies, neighbourhoods, and residential areas to make the process more convenient. This effort yielded impressive results, with total collection reaching nearly Rs 20 crore in just one day.

BMC’s revenue department official said that the 6% rebate on property tax and water tax, which was valid until August 31, was introduced to encourage timely payments. “Taxpayers making advance payments during August were eligible for the discount, while payments after September would attract an additional surcharge”, said BMC official.

Breakdown of tax collections (Sunday, August 31)

Property Tax: 14.10 crore (11,413 receipts)

Water Tax: Rs. 2.99 crore (4,503 receipts)

User Charges: Rs. 1.50 crore (10,432 receipts)

Commercial Licenses: Rs. 88.28 lakh (1,369 receipts)

Lease Rent: Rs. 24.08 lakh (35 receipts)

Sewage Tax: Rs. 12.62 lakh (890 receipts)

Total Collection: Rs. 19.85 crore (29,642 receipts)