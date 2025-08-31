Elevation To IPS Cadre: 15 Officials From 1997, 1998 Batch Under Consideration | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of 1997 and 1998 batch of the State Police Service (SPS) are keenly awaiting the meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee for their elevation to Indian Police Service (IPS). In all, 15 officials are being considered for the promotion. Of them, five will be selected.

The officials’ names were forwarded to state home department by Police Headquarters (PHQ). From there, they were forwarded to Union Home Ministry and the Union Public Service Commission.

The Centre had made some query from the state government about Amrit Meena, one of the officials on the panel. The query has been replied to and now the date for the DPC meeting is to be decided.

The 15 SPS officials whose names have been forwarded include three from 1997 batch and 12 from 1998 batch. They include Sitaram Sasatya, Amrit Meena and Vikrant Murab of 1997 batch and Surendra Kumar Jain, Ashish Khare, Rajesh Raghuvanshi, Nimisha Pande, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Malay Jain, Amit Saxema, Maneesha Pathak, Suman Gurjar, Sandeep Mishra, Savyasachi Saraf and Satyendra Singh Tomar of the 1998 batch. Of these, three to four officials from the 1998 batch are likely to be cleared for promotion.